David Jacob: Visionary leader building lasting legacy in music education

HOWASOM 10th anniversary, 2010, Dec 5, 2010, at Channel View Hotel Calabar. Conducted by David Jacob (EXECUTIVE Director)

By Dr. Itojong Ayamba (culled from HOWASOM TONES)

In the history of Nigerian music education, few figures have left as deep and lasting an impression as David Jacob. A renowned musician, conductor, educator, and cultural advocate, Jacob has spent more than two decades championing music not only as an art form but as a powerful catalyst for education, youth empowerment, and community development. His work has helped shape a generation of young musicians and reaffirmed the role of music as a bridge between creativity and social transformation.

Born and raised in Calabar, Jacobs passion for music developed at an early age. Formally trained at the Trinity School of Music, Calabar, he refined his craft through disciplined study and an enduring commitment to musical excellence. His vision of music as a catalyst for human development came to life in 2000 when, together with five other alumni of the historic Hope Waddell Training Institution (founded in 1895), he co-founded the Hope Waddell Society of Music (HOWASOM). The organization evolved into a vibrant center for classical and choral music, preserving Cross Rivers rich cultural heritage while nurturing hundreds of emerging musicians.

Under the discerning leadership of Jacob, the Hope Waddell Society of Music (HOWASOM) transformed from a modest alumni vision into one of Nigerias most respected cultural institutions. As its founding Executive President and Music Director, Jacob infused the Society with purpose and artistic discipline, building a platform where classical refinement met indigenous resonance. His approach was not merely about performance but about creating a dialogue between worlds, where African musical identity conversed effortlessly with Western traditions.

The Societys premier concert, held on September 7, 2001, at the Hope Waddell Assembly Hall, signaled the beginning of this transformation. Under Jacobs baton, Baroque and Classical works intertwined with beloved Efik compositions, an intentional act of cultural fusion that mirrored his vision of global artistry rooted in local heritage. From that moment, HOWASOM became more than a choirit became a movement for artistic renewal, nurturing young talents and reawakening Calabars musical heartbeat.

In 2007, the Society achieved a remarkable milestone by securing sponsorship from a leading mobile technology giant, CELTEL Nigeria Ltd. (now Airtel), for its 7th Anniversary Celebration. Themed Glory and Marvelous Works, the three-day festival featured workshops for choristers, directors, and instrumentalists, facilitated by Dr. Caroline Etim and Elder L. J. Ekong. The concluding classical concert, held at Mirage Hotels Club 1900, showcased the HOWASOM Choir and Chamber Orchestra, featuring celebrated artists Pamela Braide, Opubo Braide, and Mr. Meches of Cororossa. The HOWASOM Childrens Orchestra earned a standing ovation, establishing the Society as a regional leader in music performance and education.

Building on this success, HOWASOM entered a new era of artistic growth and national visibility. Under Jacobs guidance, the Society expanded its programs beyond Calabar, collaborating with educational institutions, cultural organizations, and the hospitality industry to promote music as both art and social engagement.

A decade after its founding, a defining milestone arrived with the HOWASOM 10th Anniversary Concert, held on 5 December 2010 at Channel View Hotels, Calabar. The grand occasion drew more than 700 guests, including then Governor Senator Liyel Imoke, Barrister Obioma Imoke, Deputy Governor Barrister Efiok Cobham, and members of the state executive council. Described by HOWASOM Tones as Calabars biggest classical music concert of its time, the evening stood as both a celebration and a declaration of intenta vivid expression of David Jacobs vision to blend global repertoire with African musical identity.

The HOWASOM Choir, conducted by Jacob, delivered stirring excerpts from G. F. Handels oratorios alongside indigenous folk songs specially arranged by him, weaving an evocative dialogue between European classical form and local tradition. Accompanied on the organ by Babajide Oyedeji, Nigerias foremost organist and founder of Babijo Organ, the concert also featured lively performances by students of Surefoot International School and soulful jazz interpretations by Pamela and Opubo Braide. Sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria and T-Mart at the Tinapa Business Resort, the evening honoured key contributors to the arts, including His Excellency Mr Donald Duke, former Governor of Cross River State, and reaffirmed HOWASOMs place not merely as an ensemble but as a cultural movementwhere heritage, artistry and innovation meet in harmony.

Beyond concerts, Jacob introduced innovative community-focused initiatives:

Ekonke Folklore Festival blending storytelling, music, dance, and drama to preserve Efik, Ibibio, and Qua folk traditions.

Ase Folk Music Anthology a published compilation of indigenous Cross River and Akwa Ibom folk songs, co-edited with Isong Akpan, which serves as a vital cultural and educational resource.

Discovery Tones Talent Programme empowering schoolchildren across Cross River to learn music literacy, sight reading, and notation. He also published the Discovery Tones magazine a to promote music education, and this led to many parents engaging their children in the Discovery annual summer music and art programs.

Annual Vocal and Sight-Reading Workshops training church and school choirs to enhance performance standards and music literacy.

Music Talk Show with Akomaye Ugar a youth-empowerment series that broadened public discourse on leadership, youth empowerment and music education.

Jacobs focus on music education as social intervention has been transformative. Under his mentorship, more than 3,000 youths have been trained, including beneficiaries of MTN-MUSON diplomas, as well as Clement Okon, who earned a Masters in Violin Performance in the USA, and Joseph Jacob, who studied Organ at MUSON and later at Birmingham Conservatoire, UK. His outreach programs have extended to street children, offering music as a pathway to reintegration into society.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, while working in Al Khor International School Qatar, he organised a virtual choral competition for Nigerian choirs to keep music alive and support communities struggling during lockdowns. Winners received financial assistance to sustain their choirs. Internationally, Jacobs influence includes his role as Executive Liaison of GoodChoir International, a global initiative exploring musics therapeutic effects on human well-being under the mentorship of Prof. Uche Chigbu.

A holder of a B.Ed in Education (University of Calabar) and an M.A. in Music (University of Hull, UK, graduating with Distinction), Jacob received a prestigious scholarship for a Ph.D. in Music Education at Pennsylvania State University, USA. He has also been recognised as a STEAM Fellow by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) for advancing creativity and technology in music education. Additionally, he is a Maravent Health Research Fellow under the supervision of Prof. Kingsley Chigbu, a tenured professor at St. Thomas University, Minnesota, USA. Professionally, he is certified by the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) in Piano Performance, Trinity College London, and Music Society of Nigeria (MUSON), and is a member of International Society for Music Education (ISME), Music Teachers National Association MTNA, USA), National Association for Music Educators (NAfME, USA), The Hymn Society and the Society of Music Educators of Nigeria.

Over two decades of documented achievements- concert programmes, published anthologies, media features, awards, and testimonies- underscore Jacobs extraordinary contributions to music education and cultural development. His work embodies the belief that music has the power to unite, heal, and upliftespecially in communities faced with conflict, poverty, and neglect.

As HOWASOM celebrates its 25th anniversary, Jacobs legacy continues to inspire a new generation of musicians across Nigeria and beyond, affirming his place as a musical statesman whose symphony of service and vision will resonate for decades to come.

This article commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Hope Waddell Society of Music (HOWASOM) and celebrates the enduring vision and leadership of David Jacob. Portions of this article are adapted from HOWASOM TONES, the official publication of the Hope Waddell Society of Music, originally published in print.

Dr. Itojong Anthony AYAMBA currently works at the PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION Department, University of Calabar. Ayamba does research in Public Policy, Development Administration, Policing, Security Management, Electronic Governance, and Conflict Analysis.