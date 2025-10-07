Customs fixes Oct 9 for junior cadre recruitment exams

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has fixed October 9 for its Computer-Based Test (CBT) recruitment examinations for Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres.

NCS made the announcement on the service’s verified X handle and Facebook page on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a mandatory pre-test was held for the junior cadre candidates on Oct. 4 to enable them to familiarise themselves with the application.

NCS had announced that the second stage of its recruitment exercise would be conducted through an online CBT, reflecting the service’s commitment to transparency, accessibility and fairness in the selection process.

According to the publication, the main online recruitment examination for all the shortlisted Inspectorate and Customs Assistant Cadre applicants will be on Thursday in batches.

“Candidates have been grouped into three batches (A, B and C) and are to log in with their NIN via https://updates.customs.gov.ng to check their batch, date and time of the examination.

“Strict compliance with the assigned batch and time is mandatory. Failure to adhere may lead to disqualification,” it stated.

The NCS advised candidates against the use of calculators, mobile phones or any other devices during the examination.

NCS emphasised that applicants must also avoid multiple log-ins or switching browser windows, as these actions could affect their participation in the exercise.

The service stressed that only Inspectorate and Customs Assistant Cadre applicants were to participate in this stage of the examination and not the Superintendent Cadre.

NAN reports that candidates shortlisted for the CBT can take the test at any location of their choice, provided there is reliable internet access.

NCS, however, warned that the exercise must be conducted using a laptop or desktop computer equipped with a webcam and a full-screen display, as the application is not mobile phone-enabled. (NAN)