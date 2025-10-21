Court remands Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, brother in Kuje prison

Aloy Ejimakor

A magistrate court sitting in Kuje, Abuja, has remanded Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the brother of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, alongside his lawyer, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor.

Kanunta Kanu, another sibling of the IPOB leader, disclosed the development in a post on X, alleging a coordinated attempt by the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of government to frustrate Nnamdi Kanu’s trial scheduled for Thursday.

“The magistrate seating in Kuje remanded Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the lead counsel in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case and Prince Emmanuel Kanu, his youngest brother. This is a conspiracy from the executive, legislature and judiciary to frustrate Kanu’s trial on Thursday,” Kanuta Kanu posted on X.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Police had arraigned Ejimakor, Emmanuel Kanu, and 10 others over a protest held in Abuja on Monday.

Court documents shared by the former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, on X, show that the defendants were charged with inciting disturbance and breach of public peace.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects allegedly obstructed the free flow of traffic, denied other citizens their right to movement, and chanted war songs while demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu.