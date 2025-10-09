Former diplomat Christopher Kolade dies at 92

Dr Christopher Kolade

One of Nigeria’s most respected elder statesmen, Dr Christopher Kolade, has passed away at the age of 92.

His family announced his death in a statement on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

“We are thankful for his incredible life of faith and service; and are grateful for God’s abundant blessings,” the statement read in part.

Born on December 28, 1932, in Erin-Oke, Osun State, Dr Kolade led a life marked by integrity, leadership, and service across multiple spheres — from broadcasting and diplomacy to corporate governance and academia.

A son of an Anglican missionary, Kolade attended Government College, Ibadan, before proceeding to Fourah Bay College in Freetown, Sierra Leone. His academic excellence earned him honorary doctorate degrees from institutions such as the University of Sierra Leone (1976) and McPherson University (2016).

Dr Kolade began his professional journey in broadcasting, where he rose to become Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC). His career later expanded into the corporate world, where he served as Chief Executive and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc.

His leadership and reputation for ethical conduct earned him an appointment as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, a role he performed with distinction.

After his diplomatic service, Dr Kolade continued shaping minds and institutions as a lecturer in Corporate Governance and Human Resource Management at the Lagos Business School (LBS), and in Leadership and Conflict Management at the School of Media and Communication (SMC), both under Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos. He also served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university.

Beyond academia, Dr Kolade held key leadership roles in several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Management, the Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, the International Institute for Communications, and the World Association for Christian Communication.

Recognised for his outstanding service to humanity, he received numerous honours, including the Order of St. Augustine medal from the Archbishop of Canterbury. In 2012, he was appointed by then-President Goodluck Jonathan as Chairman of the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) Board.

A lifelong advocate of transparency and ethics in business, Dr Kolade also chaired Integrity Organization Ltd GTE and The Convention on Business Integrity Ltd GTE.