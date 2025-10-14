Centre to raise 10,000 ‘Male Feminists’ against Gender-Based Violence

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Determined to curb gender-based violence GBV in Nigeria and across the continent, the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) has launched an online course on Male Feminism.

The initiative, tagged the Male Feminists Network MFN, seeks to raise 10,000 certified male feminists in the coming years.

It also seeks to build a society where men and women live free from violence, discrimination, and inequality.

Speaking at the public unveiling of the MFN digital learning platform on Tuesday in Abuja, Founding Executive Director of Centre LSD, Dr Otive Igbuzor, described the project as a bold and transformative step to challenge patriarchal norms and mobilize men as allies in the fight against GBV.

According to him, the mission is to train, mentor, and mobilize male leaders and grassroots influencers who will champion feminist values, challenge harmful stereotypes, and advance gender justice across Nigeria.

“The fight against gender-based violence is not a women’s fight; it is a human fight. It is about creating a Nigeria where everyone, man, woman, or child, can live free from fear and discrimination. Let history record that in our generation, Nigerian men chose the path of equality, and in doing so, we transformed our nation for good,” Igbuzor said.

He disclosed that the strategy is to train at least 1,000 male leaders across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with a target of building a network of 10,000 certified male feminists in the coming years.

“Men and women across Nigeria, and indeed Africa, can now register, learn, interact and get certified as male feminists from anywhere,” he added.

Stressing the urgency of the project, Igbuzor noted that gender-based violence remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations in Nigeria, with reports showing that over 35 percent of Nigerian women have experienced physical violence, while many others face emotional, sexual or economic abuse.

“We cannot end GBV by focusing on women alone. Men must be part of the solution, not as spectators, but as active champions of justice, equality and nonviolence. The MFN Digital Course embodies this philosophy. It is designed to transform mindsets, equip men with feminist knowledge and mobilize them for sustained advocacy and community action,” he said.

The Centre also urged governments at all levels to integrate male engagement into national and state-level GBV prevention frameworks.

“We are demonstrating that men can be partners – not perpetrators – in building a just society. We are proving that technology can be a tool for liberation, not oppression; and that education can dismantle the very structures that perpetuate violence and discrimination.

“Let this launch ignite a new wave of enlightenment across homes, institutions, and communities. Let every man who logs on to mfn.centrelsd.org find not just information, but inspiration – to act, to lead and to champion equality. Together, we can end the cycle of gender-based violence. Together, we can nurture a culture where masculinity means empathy, strength means respect and leadership means service,” Igbuzor said.

Earlier in her remarks, Centre LSD’s Director of Development, Dr. Margaret Fagboyo, observed that the campaign against GBV has historically been driven largely by women and women’s organisations.

She stressed that sustainable change can only be achieved when men are not passive observers but active allies.

“Today’s event marks a remarkable step in our commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable society where men and women stand side by side in the pursuit of gender justice and the prevention of violence in all its forms,” she said.