Buratai champions Pan-African Unity ahead of League of African Ambassadors’ Lusaka launch

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

LUSAKA, Zambia — The League of African Ambassadors (LAA) is set to officially launch in Lusaka this October, in what observers describe as a defining moment for Africa’s diplomatic and developmental collaboration.

On October 5, 2025, distinguished members of the League, led by Interim President Ambassador Ominyi Nwanne, gathered at the Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka for a pre-launch briefing and dinner outlining the group’s mission to strengthen Africa’s socio-political and economic diplomacy through shared experience and strategic partnerships.

Among the dignitaries present was His Excellency Ambassador Lt. General T.Y. Buratai (Rtd), former Chief of Army Staff of Nigeria and a member of the League’s Board of Trustees representing West Africa. Buratai, who is currently in Lusaka for an on-ground assessment ahead of the official launch, commended the Zambian government for hosting what he described as a milestone in Africa’s diplomatic advancement.

He praised President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia for his leadership and commitment to continental unity, while also paying tribute to Zambia’s founding father, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, for his enduring legacy of peace and Pan-Africanism.

Buratai urged members of the League to build upon the vision of Africa’s liberation leaders, emphasizing the need for a new era of “robust, progressive, and pragmatic diplomacy” to tackle challenges of security, governance, and development.

He also commended the interim leadership of the League and the local organizing committee for their dedication in preparing for the launch. Buratai was accompanied by His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Hameed Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, the Olowu of Owu-Kuta Kingdom, Osun State, Nigeria.

The League’s Deputy Spokesperson, Ambassador John J. Usanga, called on Africans from all sectors to support the LAA’s vision. “Join the League, lend your voice, and shape Africa’s future together. History will judge us not by our hesitations, but by the actions we take today,” he said.

As part of its pre-launch engagements, the LAA planning committee paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco) in Lusaka. Zanaco’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Mukwandi Chibesakunda, described the League as a “vital partner in advancing Africa’s economic diplomacy.”

Ambassador Sylvester Mundanda, the League’s administrative head, highlighted Zanaco’s commitment to sustainable growth and regional collaboration, noting that the bank’s partnership would help drive the League’s economic integration goals.

Ambassador Lazarus Kapambwe, Zambia’s Special Envoy and League Board member, stressed the importance of harnessing the experience of Africa’s seasoned diplomats. “Recycling wisdom and expertise gained through years of service is invaluable. If we can recycle materials, we can also recycle knowledge to strengthen Africa’s future,” he said.

The LAA, a non-political, non-profit body comprising serving and retired envoys, is modeled after similar international organizations such as the Council of American Ambassadors and the European Council on Foreign Relations. Its continental launch is scheduled for October 14–15, 2025, and will attract delegates from across Africa and beyond.

Ambassador Ominyi Nwanne, Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, and other key partners have been commended for their roles in actualizing the League’s vision. With Zambia’s reputation for peace and diplomacy, the country is seen as the ideal host for this historic event.

As the countdown to the official launch continues, the message from Lusaka remains clear — Africa’s unity and progress depend on shared responsibility. Through the League of African Ambassadors, the continent’s diplomats are positioning to chart a new path for cooperation, growth, and global relevance.