Zambia Army Chief hails Buratai for strengthening regional security

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

LUSAKA — The Commander of the Zambian Army, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele, has commended former Chief of Army Staff of Nigeria, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd), for his leadership and contributions to peace and security across Africa.

General Zyeele made the remarks when he received the visiting former Nigerian Army Chief at the Zambia Army Headquarters in Lusaka. Buratai is in Zambia ahead of the official launch of the League of African Ambassadors (LAA), a continental initiative promoting unity and diplomatic cooperation among African nations.

The Zambian Army Chief praised Buratai’s role in establishing the Nigerian Army War College, describing it as a model institution for leadership and strategic studies across Africa.

He said the visit demonstrated Buratai’s continued dedication to peace-building and strengthening military cooperation among African states.

“Your vision and reforms during your tenure as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff have had a lasting impact, not only on your country but also on Africa’s broader security framework,” Lt Gen Zyeele said.

He added that Zambia continues to learn from Nigeria’s counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency experience, emphasizing President Hakainde Hichilema’s view that “instability anywhere is instability everywhere.”

In his remarks, Lt Gen Buratai expressed appreciation to the Zambian Army for its professionalism and efforts in safeguarding national borders and addressing emerging security challenges.

He also commended Zambia’s participation in the inaugural African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit, describing it as “a milestone in Africa’s shared commitment to peace and stability.”

Both leaders reaffirmed the strengthening partnership between Nigeria and Zambia in defence, education, trade, and health — particularly through collaborative training and research between the Nigerian Army War College and Zambian military institutions.

Lt Gen Buratai’s visit, coming ahead of the official unveiling of the League of African Ambassadors, underscores his continued commitment to promoting unity, peace, and development across the continent.