Egua inducted as African youth ambassador, advocates for digital empowerment

Finance and technology professional, Charity Egua, who is also the Product Manager and Co-Founder of We EarnIt NIG Limited, has been officially inducted as an African Youth Ambassador by the African Union Youth Council (AUYC) Nigeria Chapter during the 2025 African Youth Diplomatic Conference and Induction Ceremony held at the Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, Abuja.

The event, themed “Empowering Youth Voices in African Diplomacy,” brought together emerging African leaders, diplomats, and innovators to explore strategies for strengthening youth inclusion in governance, digital transformation, and continental cooperation.

Egua, who served as one of the Keynote Speakers, delivered a presentation titled “Redefining Africa’s Global Influence Through Technology.” In her address, she emphasized the power of technology as a tool for diplomacy, collaboration, and economic growth across Africa.



“Africa’s real gold is not beneath the ground but within its people,” Egua said. “Technology gives young Africans the power to connect, to create, and to lead. We are not waiting for tomorrow, we are shaping the future today.”

The AUYC President, Amb. Dr. Temisan O. Louis, commended Egua for her commitment to youth development and innovation, describing her as “a dynamic leader using technology to drive inclusion, empowerment, and progress across Africa.”

Egua’s induction as an African Youth Ambassador recognizes her outstanding contributions to the fields of finance, digital innovation, and youth empowerment. Through her work in the financial and technology sectors, she has championed initiatives promoting digital literacy, women’s leadership, and economic inclusion.

The conference featured keynote sessions, policy dialogues, and networking engagements among youth leaders and policymakers committed to advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 – “The Africa We Want.”

Egua’s recognition adds to her growing portfolio of leadership and innovation achievements, reinforcing her role as one of Africa’s emerging voices driving the continent’s transformation through technology and diplomacy.