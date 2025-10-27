Buhari was let down by praise-singers — Gov Sule

Gov Abdullahi Sule

…Says those who flattered him in power now mock him

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was undermined by sycophants, many of whom have now turned against him since leaving office.

Governor Sule made the remarks Weekend in Abuja during the 2nd Raymond Dokpesi Diamond Lecture, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, where he was also conferred with a Fellowship of the Institute.

The event, held at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre, Asokoro, attracted top government officials, communication experts, and media professionals, who paid glowing tributes to the late founder of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Governor Sule said his years in public office had taught him the dangers of flattery in leadership, warning that praise-singing could compromise the integrity and performance of any administration.

“As a governor, I have seen what sycophancy can do. I have seen people sit before President Muhammadu Buhari and tell him, ‘You are the best ever; nobody can do better.’ But the moment Buhari left government, these same people began saying, ‘He was one of the worst presidents we ever had’, the same people—different moments. That’s what sycophancy is all about,” Sule said.

Reflecting on his political journey, the governor recounted his first attempt at contesting the governorship in 2007 after returning from the United States—an experience that exposed him to what he described as the murky side of Nigerian politics.

“At the end of every meeting, they would ask for money, and I’d tell them I didn’t have naira, only dollars. They’d say, ‘That’s okay!’” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

He also spoke about how he resolved the recurring border clashes between farmers and herders along the Nasarawa–Benue boundary, explaining that he chose not to inherit the hostility that had existed between his predecessor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, and former Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom.

“My father always told me not to inherit enemies. That was why I led a delegation of traditional rulers from Nasarawa to visit Governor Ortom, where we comprehensively addressed the issues,” he explained. Governor Sule credited his eventual emergence as governor in 2019 to the encouragement and support of Al-Makura, who persuaded him to join the race while he was still working with the Dangote Group.

“Having experienced the politics of 2007, I was cautious. But Al-Makura promised to resolve every issue I raised—and true to his word, he did,” he recalled.

Contrasting his enduring loyalty to Al-Makura with the betrayal experienced by Buhari, the governor stressed that he would remain indebted to his predecessor.

“I will forever be grateful to Al-Makura,” he declared, adding that he would never allow political differences to damage their relationship.

Governor Sule also paid glowing tribute to the late Chief Raymond Dokpesi, describing him as a fearless media pioneer who broke government monopoly during the military era.

“We are here to celebrate an icon of the media. Dokpesi was not afraid to speak truth to power, even during difficult times,” he said.

In his remarks, NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, commended Governor Sule for donating land to the institute for the construction of its first global Public Relations University in Nasarawa State.

He noted that the project had reached an advanced stage and would serve as a centre of excellence for training ethical communicators, transformational leaders, and development-oriented professionals.