Between Amah’s narratives and the Abia reality 

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Chief Jones Nnanna Ike

My attention has been drawn to an article authored by Elder Abraham Amah and titled “Truth Beyond Sentiment: Tinubu’s Fiscal Revolution, Ben Kalu’s Courage and the Mirage of Otti’s Performance.”

Ordinarily, one would have ignored the piece for what it is — a bundle of falsehoods and deliberate distortions — but for the credible platform that published it. Since lies, when repeated often enough, tend to assume the garb of truth, it becomes necessary to set the record straight.

A poor attempt at political revisionism

The thrust of Elder Amah’s article — written under the guise of a “public affairs analyst,” though he remains the long-standing Chairman of the Abia State PDP — is a weak attempt to diminish Governor Alex Otti’s widely acclaimed performance in Abia State. Simultaneously, it tries to glorify President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies in a manner aimed at suggesting a rift between the Otti-led state administration and the Tinubu-led Federal Government — a claim that is completely unfounded.

The Truth About Abia’s relationship with the Federal Government

Contrary to the insinuations, Governor Alex Otti holds President Tinubu in the highest regard, and that respect is mutual. Despite partisan differences, both leaders share a cordial and cooperative working relationship.

It was within this spirit of mutual respect that President Tinubu was invited to commission landmark projects such as the six-lane Port Harcourt Road, reconstructed by Julius Berger, and the rebuilt Michael Okpara Auditorium. The President’s absence at these events was due to an equally pressing national engagement in Jos, and he was ably represented by the Honourable Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

Through his representative, President Tinubu commended Governor Otti for the remarkable transformation taking place in Abia since May 29, 2023. Similar commendations have come from other objective leaders who have visited the state and witnessed the New Abia firsthand.

The People’s Verdict: The Real Endorsement

While President Tinubu’s praise is well appreciated, the truest endorsement came from the people themselves. The mammoth, well-disciplined crowd that graced the commissioning ceremonies spoke louder than any political commentary. Their joyful participation was a clear testament to the people’s approval of Governor Otti’s leadership and performance. That — and not any concocted narrative — is the Abia Reality.

Amah’s Figures and Claims

Elder Amah’s figures on Abia’s FAAC allocations in a bid to discredit the Otti administration were completely incorrect. Contrary to his claim that Abia receives an average of N35 billion monthly, official data from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (readily verifiable on their website) shows that Abia’s combined FAAC and JAAC allocations between January and June 2025 ranged between N18 billion and N22 billion. The lowest figure, N18 billion, was recorded in January, while the highest, N22 billion, came in February.

The obvious question, therefore, is: From where did Elder Amah conjure his N35 billion figure?

Even then, it is common knowledge that the recent increase in FAAC allocations coincided with the massive devaluation of the naira, which has drastically inflated the cost of construction materials and project execution. The financial burden has further been compounded by the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Ironically, while Amah attempted to downplay Otti’s achievements, he inadvertently admitted to the “monumental transformations” that have taken place under this administration — feats the PDP could not achieve in sixteen years of governance under his leadership as both Vice-Chairman and Chairman.

It is therefore curious that a man who still presides over Abia PDP has suddenly transformed into a praise-singer of the ruling APC, while completely ignoring the dismal record of his own party.

Retrogressive politics has no place in the New Abia that Governor Otti is building — an Abia anchored on merit, transparency, innovation, and the public good. Amah and his likes belong to the past. Abians have moved on. They have left Egypt — and that is the present Abia Reality.

The New Abia: Visible Transformations Everywhere

Elder Amah queried what Abia has done with its inflows. The answer is simple — look around. The evidence of transformation is visible in every sector:

Modern roads and infrastructure, Revitalized healthcare and education systems, Agricultural revival, Improved security and commerce, A smart, merit-driven governance framework, And a new spirit of accountability and hope.

These achievements, often referred to as the Abia Miracle, are the direct result of Governor Otti’s unwavering commitment to fiscal discipline, prudent management of resources, and a people-centered approach to governance.

From the ruins of the past, a new and vibrant Abia is rising — one that reflects vision, accountability, and the collective will of her people.

•Ike is the General Manager, Abia Newspapers and Publishing Corporation

E-mail: [email protected]