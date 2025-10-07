Funke Akindele is my mentor — BBNaija 10 winner, Imisi

By Efe Onodjae

Winner of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija Season 10, Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has expressed her desire to work with award-winning actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, describing her as a mentor and inspiration in Nollywood.

Imisi stated this while speaking to journalists shortly after receiving her N150 million grand prize and a car at the presentation ceremony in Lagos.

According to the 23-year-old reality star, her participation in the Big Brother house helped showcase her acting talent, further igniting her passion for the movie industry.

“I think people saw a lot of my acting skills in the house. Even housemates said I’m a great actress. I’m ready for more,” she said.

Speaking about her post-show plans, Imisi added: “Yes, Funke Akindele is my number one mentor. I hope to work with her someday. Also, Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola inspire me a lot.”

The reality TV star, who described her victory as overwhelming, said she’s still in shock and grateful for the love and support from fans across the country.

When asked about claims that regional factors influenced her win, Imisi said,

“Maybe. I think Yoruba people are very supportive of their own, so yes, that might’ve helped.”

She, however, emphasised that her authenticity and vulnerability were what endeared her to the audience.

“I was just being myself. I don’t think it was a strategy. I was only living my truth,” she noted.

Reflecting on her journey, Imisi expressed gratitude to her Celestial Church community for their prayers and support, adding that she hopes to use her new platform to grow in the entertainment industry.

“Fame is new to me. I’ll seek mentorship, learn, and be intentional. I want to keep evolving,” she said.