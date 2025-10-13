ASUU warning strike grounds academic activities in FUT Minna, IBB University, Lapai

ASUU strike

— Abdulkadir Kure University Exempted

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Academic activities have been paralysed at the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, and the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, following the commencement of a two-week warning strike declared by the national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

However, the newly established Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna, has not joined the strike, as the institution does not yet have a functional ASUU branch.

A visit to both FUT Minna and IBBU Lapai revealed that classrooms and lecture halls were deserted, while students were seen in clusters discussing the development.

At FUT Minna, most students had completed their examinations last week and travelled home before the strike began. However, some who were yet to finish their papers were caught in the middle of the action, with a few seen loitering around the Bosso and Gidan Kwano campuses in frustration.

Confirming the situation, the ASUU Chairman of FUT Minna, Professor Lukeman Iyewobi, said the institution had fully complied with the directive of the union’s national leadership.

“We are on strike here at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, in accordance with the directive of the national body,” Iyewobi said. “There is no rival union or faction of ASUU in FUT Minna — we are united and all belong to ASUU.”

Similarly, the ASUU Chairman of IBBU Lapai, Dr. Galadima Bala, confirmed that the university had also joined the strike in solidarity with the national action.

“The union leaders are fighting for our rights, and we will all benefit from it when our demands are eventually met,” Bala stated.

The warning strike, declared by ASUU’s national leadership, is aimed at pressing for the implementation of previous agreements reached with the Federal Government, including improved funding for universities, payment of earned academic allowances, and the review of working conditions for lecturers.

As of the time of filing this report, academic activities remained normal at Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna, which is yet to establish an ASUU chapter.