Ashley Plumptre scores first Falcon’s goal, seals WAFCON qualification

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for the 2026 WAFCON qualifiers to be held in Morocco.

Read Also: I cry almost everyday since I joined Brighton – Super Falcons goalie Nnadozie

The 10-time African Women champions earned a place in the tournament as they advanced on a 3-1 aggregate – a two nil victory in the first leg of the tie, held at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo, last week, and a 1-1 draw today at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

The Super Falcons appeared ready to replicate their impressive performance in the second leg after taking the lead in the 12th minute. Ashleigh Plumptre was at the extreme end of the goal area when Esther’s long corner kick went over everyone else.

The ball was diverted back into the net by the defender’s booming header.

But Benin, who had moments of fortitude during the first leg, refused to give up. After Nigeria’s backline made a defensive error, they valiantly retaliated and equalised at the hour mark.

However, the Falcons’ overall control of the game was not threatened by that goal.

Nigeria will defend the title they won earlier in the year in the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco as a consequence of the outcome.

The team’s remarkable record of being the only country to participate in every tournament since its start is further enhanced by the qualification.

Vanguard News