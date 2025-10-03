I cry almost everyday since I joined Brighton – Super Falcons goalie Nnadozie

Chiamaka Nnadozie

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has revealed the emotional challenges she has faced since joining English WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion, admitting that loneliness has taken a toll on her since the move.

Speaking candidly about her experience in Nike and VERSUS’ Nothing Off the Table film, Nnadozie said her transfer has not been as easy as many may assume.

“It has not really been easy because people just see you come out on the field to play, they don’t know the struggles behind,” she said.

The shot-stopper confessed that adapting to life away from her family and familiar surroundings has been particularly difficult.

“Since I moved to Brighton, every day I cry because I feel lonely. I miss my family, my teammates and coaches. They always try to check up on me to make sure I’m okay,” Nnadozie admitted.

Despite the emotional strain, the 23-year-old credited her new club for helping her settle in gradually.

“I think the most important thing is having people who really care about you. That has helped me a lot, and going to the pre-season with the team also helped me. The unity, everything I saw in the team was really good,” she added.

Nnadozie, currently the fourth best female goalkeeper in the world joined Brighton ahead of the new season from Paris FC.