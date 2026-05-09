Super Falcons head to UK for 2026 WAFCON preparations

Super Falcons

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will travel to the United Kingdom later this month for a short training tour as preparations continue for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The camp is expected to run from May 23 to 28, with one friendly game likely to be played during the trip, according to SadiqNews.

Although the tour falls outside the official FIFA international window, the Nigeria Football Federation has decided to organise the camp to keep the team active ahead of next year’s continental tournament and the qualification race for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The UK programme also comes after a frustrating March international break when the Super Falcons were unable to play the friendly matches initially planned by the federation.