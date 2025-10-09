Anambra 2025: Ukachukwu suspends campaigns, visits flood victims with relief materials

By Vincent Ujumadu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the November 8 election in Anambra State, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has temporarily suspended his campaign activities to visit victims of the recent flooding that devastated parts of the state.

The flood, caused by two days of heavy rainfall, affected several communities, including the Ireh-Obinagu and Ogidi areas of Idemili North Local Government Area.

During his visit, Ukachukwu toured flooded homes, collapsed fences, and submerged neighborhoods along the Ogidi–Onitsha highway, where motorists and commuters were stranded.

Accompanied by top party officials and members of his campaign team, Ukachukwu interacted with victims and community leaders, offering words of encouragement and providing relief materials.

He described the incident as “deeply tragic,” calling for greater government attention to infrastructure and environmental management.

Ukachukwu also announced a ₦3 million donation to assist affected residents, urging them to remain hopeful while assuring that measures to prevent future occurrences would be prioritized if elected.

He prayed for divine comfort and strength for the victims as recovery efforts continue across the affected areas.