Aiyedatiwa set to receive defecting opposition parties Chieftains in Ondo

— Ex- PDP spokesperson, Peretei, leads defectors in SDP, AA

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Prominent chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party in Ondo state, including it’s former spokesperson, Hon Kennedy Peretei and leaders in Social Democratic Party and the Action Alliance have concluded plans to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Hon Peretei resigned from the party in April this year alledging that the leadership of the party used it to trade every election year.

Peretei in his resignation letter, said that ” l quit as the PDP in Ondo state leaves the intensive care unit for the morgue”

Also, the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbabo, has resigned his position accusing the party’s leadership of being hostile to effective and efficient performance of his duties.

lgbabo said that ‘It is disheartening to know that the Secretariat has become hostile to effective and efficient performance of my duties as the Director of Media and Publicity.

However, in a statement issued in Akure the Director of Mobilisation, Nigeria Workstation, High Chief Olutope Adebambo, said that

prominent political gladiators in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Action Alliance (AA) under the umbrella Nigeria Workstation have finally concluded plans to join the All Progressives Congress.

Adebambo said that the list include “Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, Convener of the Nigeria Workstation, who resigned as the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP in April, 2025 and High Chief Olutope Adebambo, former Chairman of Akoko Northwest Local Government.

Others include Chief (Mrs) Rachael Ajayi, 2020 Deputy Governorship Candidate of the SDP, Hon. Blessing Ologun, immediate past Assistant State Treasurer of the PDP, Hon. Omotayo Obolo, aka Mitchel and a former Special Assistant to Gov. Mimiko are among those joining the APC.

The statement said that the state chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and members of the State Executive Committee will receive the politicians at the Akure City Hall, on Wednesday, 29th October, 2025 at 12.00 noon.

It added that the state governor, “Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will personally receive the instrument of surrender from the politicians who were a challenge to his administration and party as opposition.