Aiyedatiwa lauds Tinubu’s bold, courageous reforms

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold and transformative economic reforms, describing them as vital steps toward stabilizing Nigeria’s economy and ensuring long-term prosperity.

Speaking at the Southwest Leaders’ Dialogue with Federal Government Officials held in Akure, with the theme “Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future,” Aiyedatiwa said the reforms have begun yielding positive results across multiple sectors.

“It takes courageous, visionary, and transformative leadership in the mould of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to take such bold decisions,” the governor stated. “Nigerians deserve more of his exemplary leadership in the foreseeable future.”

Aiyedatiwa noted that the President’s policies have stabilized the economy, boosted non-oil revenues, and promoted fiscal discipline.

“It is gratifying that these reforms have started yielding dividends as the economy has been substantially stabilized,” he said. “The non-oil sector is now contributing significantly to the federation’s revenue, unlike before.”

He explained that improved financial inflows from the Federation Account have empowered state governments to embark on people-oriented developmental projects.

“We, the sub-nationals, are happy to have improved allocations, enabling us to execute projects that directly impact our people,” Aiyedatiwa added. “These moves have restored macroeconomic stability, improved government revenue, raised external reserves, and enhanced fiscal discipline and investor confidence.”

The governor also lauded President Tinubu for initiating major federal projects in Ondo State designed to enhance economic growth, infrastructure, and quality of life.

He listed key interventions to include the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway (71km within Ondo State), Ilaje Deep Sea Port, Akure-Ado-Ekiti Dual Carriageway, Ore-Ondo-Akure and Benin-Ofosu-Ore Road rehabilitations, the Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital, the proposed Aviation School, and the 1,000-unit FHA Housing Scheme.

“These projects are practical evidence of collaboration between the Federal Government and Southwest sub-nationals,” Aiyedatiwa said, reaffirming the region’s commitment to partnership and progress.

He also emphasized the need for true federalism and institutional reforms through constructive dialogue and consensus-building.

“Dialogue must birth action,” he declared. “We must not continue with over-centralization when true federalism demands devolution of powers. We must reform, renew, and strengthen our institutions to work for the people.”

The governor paid glowing tributes to Yoruba leaders, including Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Pa Adekunle Ajasin, and Pa Reuben Fasoranti, for their lasting contributions to democracy and good governance.

Aiyedatiwa commended the DAWN Commission and Afenifere Group for organizing the dialogue, noting that their policy-driven approach continues to strengthen the Southwest’s leadership role in national development.

He called for continued collaboration between regional leaders and the Federal Government to sustain progress, stressing that “unity, not division, remains the key to Nigeria’s future.”