Africa Magic unveils seven original shows for October rollout

By Efe Onodjae

Africa Magic is set to light up screens this October with the launch of seven brand-new original shows across its Showcase and indigenous channels.

The unveiling was made at an exclusive showcase in Lagos, where audiences got a first glimpse of the new dramas, thrillers, epics and a music reality competition all deeply rooted in African storytelling.

The fresh lineup, which kicked off on September 29, underscores Africa Magic’s commitment to creating homegrown content that mirrors the realities, culture and imagination of its viewers.

Among the new slate is The Low Priest, a dramatic supernatural thriller centred on two rivals whose desperate act inside a sacred shrine leaves one chosen by the gods and the other cursed.

Premiering the same day was Mother of the Bride, which follows a Lagos matriarch in a race against time to marry off one of her four daughters in order to protect her family’s legacy.

On October 2, Etiti will debut with the tale of a fearless warrior trapped between worlds who must expose his killer and save his bride from a forbidden ritual. Another highly anticipated title, Rise Again, a redemption story about a dancer’s fight to reclaim his dream after betrayal and injury, is scheduled for October 19.

The Indigenous channels will also showcase new titles beginning October 11. Kukoyi on Africa Magic Yoruba explores the fate of Aremu, who accepts the ominous role of Abobaku in his quest for wealth. On Africa Magic Igbo, Mgbuka delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal and vengeance in the scrap business through the lives of two childhood friends turned rivals. Meanwhile, Sabon Tauraron Arewa on Africa Magic Hausa will spotlight emerging northern music talents in a reality competition that promises fame and a grand prize.

Atinuke Babalola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, said the rollout demonstrates Africa Magic’s dedication to authentic African narratives.

“As Big Brother Naija wraps up, we are excited to roll out fresh stories that speak to who we are as Africans. These new titles cut across cultures and genres, but they are united by a focus on authentic storytelling that reflects our people, our values, and our creativity,” she noted.

The October rollout reaffirms MultiChoice’s drive to spotlight local talent while ensuring diverse African stories remain at the heart of primetime television.