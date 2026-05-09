Where and how to watch 2026 AMVCA live show today

The 2026 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) will take place tonight at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, bringing together leading figures from African film and television for a night of celebration, fashion, and recognition.

This year’s ceremony will be broadcast live across all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, including Africa Magic Showcase, Urban, Family, Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo. Viewers can also stream the event live via the DStv Stream app.

Festivities begin at 5:00 PM WAT with the red carpet segment, where celebrities, nominees, and guests will arrive in style ahead of the main show. The awards ceremony follows at 7:00 PM WAT, honouring outstanding performances and productions across African cinema over the past year.

A major talking point for this year’s edition is the change in hosting duties. Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha have been selected as co-hosts for the 2026 ceremony, marking a fresh dynamic for the event. This also means IK Osakioduwa will no longer host the AMVCA after an 11-year run since the awards began in 2013.

Bovi is widely known for his humour and storytelling, while Mbatha is recognised for her acting career and humanitarian work. Together, they are expected to bring strong entertainment value and a wider pan-African appeal to the show.

The nominees for this year’s edition were announced earlier, with Gingerrr and The Herd leading the pack at nine nominations each. To Kill A Monkey follows closely with eight nominations, while My Father’s Shadow has seven.

Veteran actress Joke Silva will serve as head judge for this year’s awards, overseeing the selection process alongside other industry professionals.

The 12th AMVCA will officially take place on May 9, 2026, continuing its tradition as one of Africa’s most prominent celebrations of film and television excellence.

Vanguard News