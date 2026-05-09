Fashion, film, star power collide in Lagos, as AMVCA 2026 holds tonight

Nina Adua Addo at 11th AMVCA

After months of preparation and unveiling new ensembles for the big night, African film stars are making their way to Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos tonight for the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA.

The awards ceremony to be hosted by comedian Bovi and South African actress Nomalizo Mbatha, promises exciting performances and standout fashion on the red carpet for both in-person guests and viewers at home.

The choice of Bovi and Mbatha marks a notable shift from tradition. They take over hosting duties from IK Osakioduwa’s uninterrupted 11-year run since the awards began in 2013.

Osakioduwa, who became synonymous with the AMVCA, is stepping aside after anchoring the ceremony since its inception.

Expectations are high, with Bovi and Mbatha brace up to uphold the standard he set.

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The night is set to be a spectacular celebration of African cinema, with millions of viewers across the continent tuning in to watch the event unfold.As usual, this year’s AMVCA features categories including Best Movie, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Picture, among others.

Which film will take home the night?

“Ginger” and “The Herd” lead this year’s race, each securing nine nominations across acting, directing, and technical categories. Directed by Daniel Effiom-Effiong, “The Herd” is a 2025 crime thriller that confronts the insecurities that have haunted Nigeria for decades. Its release sparked controversy in the north, with some youths calling for a ban.

The backlash eventually subsided after the film was recognized as a stark, honest portrayal of a crisis the country has long faced. With that momentum, it wouldn’t be surprising to see “The Herd” claim several of the night’s top awards.

Not far behind is “Ginger”, a sharp blend of comedy and crime, produced by key industry heavyweights: Kiekie, Bisola Aiyeola, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Wunmi Toriola.

After premiering in London and the U.S, the film has drawn praise for keeping audiences on edge from start to finish. With its nine nominations of its own, “Ginger” looks set to give “The Herd” a serious run for its money.

Other strong contenders include “To Kill A Monkey” with eight nominations, “My Father’s Shadow” with seven across, “Multiple Categories” and Funke Akindele’s “Behind The Scenes” with five.

“Behind The Scenes” the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time, could still pull off an upset on the night.

This year’s AMVCA features 32 categories in total, 18 devised by the jury, 11 by audience vote, and three special recognition awards, making it a wide-ranging celebration of excellence in African film and television.

Spotlight on Best Actor and Best Actress

The Best Actor category is shaping up to be one of the night’s most competitive. Nominees include Kanayo O. Kanayo, last year’s winner Wale Ojo, Femi Branch, Mike Ezuruonye, and Lateef Adedimeji, all established names, making this race hard to call. But one thing is certain, and that’s that one of our nominees will surely coast home to victory.

The Best Actress race, by contrast, looks more predictable. Linda Ejiofor appears well-positioned to win for her performance in “The Serpent’s Gift.” She’s also a strong contender for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Herd.”

That said, the broader Best Actress lineup is stacked. Sola Sobowale, Gloria Anozia-Young, Scarlet Gomez, Genevieve Umoh, Bimbo Akintola, Ileoma Fashunwa, and Ariyike Owolagba are all in contention, ensuring the category will still deliver plenty of drama on the night.

Dazzling on the red carpet

One of the night’s biggest highlights will be the red carpet outside the Convention Centre at Eko Hotels and Suites, where celebrities will take turns showcasing custom looks for some of fashion’s biggest names. For many stars, turning heads comes at a cost, with fortunes spent to stand out in the crowd.

Last year set a high bar with a mix of avant-garde, traditional and elegant style. Ghanaian actress and model Nina Adua Addo stunned in a spinning sculptural dress, while socialite Pretty Mike made waves in a futuristic silver-toned “Andromeda” exosuit that channeled Terminator vibes and quickly went viral.

Other memorable looks came from Osas Ighodaro, Doyin David, and Mercy Aigbe, with Nollywood stars embracing bold African couture.

That same vibe is expected tonight. As the stars arrive, anticipation builds for what the night will bring.

Between the awards, unforgettable performances, and high-fashion moments, the AMVCA once again celebrates every facet of entertainment in the film industry.

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