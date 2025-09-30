Adeyemi, others exhibit Testament of Legacy @ National Museum

By Chukwuma Ajakah

All is set for an unparalleled artistic spectacle as Testament of Legacy: Time and Space ushers in the masterful brushstrokes of legendary artist, Dr. Kunle Adeyemi alongside the innovative works of 24 multitalented artists who have passed through his esteemed tutelage. The extraordinary joint exhibition to be held at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos from Saturday 4 to Thursday 17 October, 2025 at 4 pm, promises to be a revelatory celebration of artistic lineage and creative rebirth. Organized by Irachy Consult, a frontline art curating firm in partnership with the ever-burstling creative hub, Kunle Adeyemi Studio, this highly anticipated event showcases the master’s timeless influence while unveiling fresh perspectives from notable artists, including his protégés, who have gone on to forge their own paths in the arts space.

In a Press Conference held to herald the event last Thursday, September 25, 2025 at Plot 8 Lateef Jakande Way, Agidingbi, Ikeja, the Curator and CEO, Irachy Consult, Dr. Bukola Bello Jaiyesimi expressed optimism that visitors would view artworks that bridge pasts, presents, and futures, enabling them to contemplate the interplay of time and space as a testament to the enduring dialogue between creation, legacy, and perception via the power of human expression. “This exhibition weaves together diverse artistic perspectives on how legacy is shaped,” Bello Jaiyesimi said, noting that the exhibition will be a convergence of diverse genres of artworks, including mixed media, paintings, sculptures, watercolours, and installations that explore the passage of time, memory, and imprints on individuals and cultures through symbols of legacy which include objects and motifs that capture ephemeral or enduring impressions of cultural heritage, impact, and artistic interpretations of personal, historical, and imagined spaces.

Providing further insight into the exhibition’s themes and approaches, the Curator revealed that the participating artists employ varied techniques to address intersections of legacy, time, and space, enabling viewers and art collectors to interface with works that will inspire them to reflect on their own place.

Testament of Legacy: Time and Space Exhibition will feature 50 artworks across genres, including two from each participating artist: Kunle Adeyemi, Adeyinka Akingbade, Titi Badmus Ganiy, Kolawole K. Olojo-Kosoko,

Asholasa Daniel,

Daniel klotoe,

Olusegun Oduyele,

Olufemi Onagoruwa,

Ojo Olaniyi,

Aderinsoye Aladegbongbe,

Okemakinde Abiodun,

Akingbade Oluwamayowa,

Taiwo Emmanuel, and

Oyetumoh Yusuf. Others are Dayo Adeyemi, Jimoh Luqman,

Kenhinde Adenle,

Olumuyiwa Olusola,

Kafaru Abiodun,

Doyin Labode,

Ajose Ayomide,

Stella Awoh Mofunayan,

Olayemi Otuyelu Madu,

Lotachukwu Ayogu-Eze, and Azeez Razaq.

As Chief Studio Instructor, Kunle is galvanizing those that have been groomed over the years at Kunle Adeyemi Studio in their artistic journey for this joint exhibition which is expected to launch every participant at the global stage. “The studio contacts are a few of the many that have come to the studio to acquire or broaden their knowledge of arts at different stages of their lives,” the master artist remarked, explaining that he had encouraged those who joined as apprentices without a solid formal education to enroll in Yabatech taught for many years, while those with first, second or third degrees had their postgraduate training, research, or fieldwork under his supervision at the studio.

“I refer to the studio contacts as my contemporaries because although we are at different levels of development in our craft, we have come a long way and everyone is a big artist in their own rights,” Adeyemi intoned, adding, “For everyone involved in this exhibition, we are trying to create a formal avenue to rekindle the baptism received while working together in the studio. Although the studio contacts are all thriving in the business, some are exhibiting for the first time, others have been doing pretty well, but at a lower level. To be more visible in the art space we all need exhibitions curated by a major organization that operates at a larger scale. Irachy Consult is providing us the National Museum, with possibilities of a global visibility, as that major platform.”

Speaking on how some of the mentees had grown on their artistic career paths, Adeyemi noted that he often informed those that had enough papers for admission into higher institutions that “We will teach you here, but there is a larger place that will enlarge your scope,” facilitating their to enrolment at the famous Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), where he had served as Dean School of Arts, Design and Printing (SADP).

While Dr. Adeyemi will be exhibiting his trademark creation, Paintocast and Paintographs, through which he explores multifarious thematic concerns, including rich African-cum-Yoruba cultural heritage other artists are expected to showcase works that cut across different genres of visual arts.

One of the exhibiting artists is Titilayo Badmus, an alumna of Kunle Adeyemi Studios and a graduate of Graphic Design from Yaba College of Technology, Lagos. Although this is her maiden exhibition, Titilayo has over 20 years cognate experience in painting, drawing, and visual expressions. Her artworks which explore reflect a deep passion diverse mediums, blending her love for for creativity, culture and storytelling, reflect her childhood experiences in Abeokuta, home of the popular “Olumo Rock”. Titilayo’s work is notable for its background in design as well as her flair for patterns, colours and lines, which she deploys to create compelling and thought-provoking pieces.

Another exhibitor, Olumuyiwa Afolabi Olusola is a Nigerian watercolor artist who paints stories of resilience, joy, and tradition. With a gentle yet powerful touch of watercolor, Olumiyiwa transforms everyday scenes into timeless reflections on legacy, time, and space. His works highlights the struggles of life, the resulting uplifts, and rhythms of togetherness. Olusola’s artworks are narratives of the beauty of ordinary moments with emphasis on the embedded strengths that transcends generations.

“My watercolor practice reflects on resilience, tradition, and human connection,” he says, adding, “The fluidity of the medium allows me to capture fleeting moments while honoring the legacies that endure across time and space.” Olusola will be exhibiting: UP and BEYOND, which depicts three climbers on an anthill, depicting the theme of persistence, resilience, and the pursuit of progress; MERRY MAKER is a depiction of drummers waiting to celebrate in a dance. The drawing embodies anticipation, rhythm, and the cultural heartbeat of communal life. The two entries portray the themes of struggle in pursuit of legacy and celebration of success, reflecting joyous moments that will resonate with many viewers’ stories.

Aligning with the central theme of the forthcoming exhibition, Olusola’s work basically reflects how legacy is built through small but deliberate steps, echoing the pursuit of growth across generations, with time and space, converging in a shared climb that binds the past, present, and future.

Olufemi Onagoruwa, a member of Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) and Visual Printmakers,

is a photographic artist, specializing in events, documentary, street, and nature photography. He holds a B.Sc degree in Economics from Lagos State University, Ojo, Diploma in Cinematography at PEFTI Film Institute, where he developed a passion for capturing images, which motivated him to study Photography in Yabatech, where his path crossed with that of the revered artist, Kunle Adeyemi. After leaving his job as an Oracle Administrator, he founded Ona Images, a firm that uses digital techniques to document a wide-range of subjects and presently has a nationwide clientele that includes companies and societies. The Ogun State born-photo artist who started photography in 2017, focusing on documentaries about real life community challenges, such as lack of portable water, in his village, Odogbolu, has participated in two group exhibitions, including one with the SNA held in 2022. His ability to capture candid shots in telling such stories has made him to create a unique career path on Street Photography.

Olufemi Onagoruwa is also a trainer and speaker, who speaks to children, especially in churches about Photography.

The Chief Instructor reminisced on his motivation for this novel artistic expedition, saying, “For a long time, I have quietly nurtured the idea of keeping our studio contacts alive, while praying for the right time for it to take shape. Now that I am retired from public service, I believe the moment has come to devote some of my time to the professional growth and development of all those who have, at one time or another, passed through the Kunle Adeyemi Studio.

It has always been a God-given privilege to serve as your Studio Instructor—whether through SIWES, Industrial Attachment, Master’s or PhD research programs, Apprenticeship, or any other form of training.”

Noting that membership of the group is voluntary, Adeyemi further enumerated the overriding objectives of establishing the practice-based exhibiting group, saying that the objectives are to rekindle in the artists the creative spark first ignited during their studio experience, reposition them to become more visible in the contemporary art space, and to encourage one another in fulfilling their calling as practicing artists. “We shall all be joint partners and beneficiaries of the project, working under principles of transparency and mutual respect,” Adeyemi said, noting that no one in the group will be above the other, “Though we may be at different stages of life and professional development, as artists we share the same pedestal of calling. This exhibition, if given the chance to breathe, will connect our humble beginnings with our present realities and future aspirations.”

Asked about the future prospects of the exhibiting group, the arts connoisseur enthused, “This is a seed worth planting and nurturing together. I already see, by God’s grace, great artists among us destined to take their place on the global stage. All we need is commitment, cooperation, and support for one another. I trust that, in time, some among us will be raised to sponsor and promote this initiative, for the benefit of all,” he said, imploring the artists to view life as an opportunity to lift others as each one has stories of struggle and gro wth to tell and the platform is one way to project that journey into the desired future.