Activists task INEC chair Amupitan on electoral reforms, integrity

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Pro-democracy activists have called on the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to prioritise far-reaching electoral reforms that will promote integrity, transparency, and credibility in Nigeria’s elections.

The activists, under the platform of the Adopt A Goal Development Initiative and other civil society organisations, made the call during the 3rd Anniversary Lecture held in memory of the late Atoye Ariyo-Dare, a renowned electoral reform advocate who died of lung cancer complications in October 2022 at the age of 41.

Their position was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Kunle Afolabi, Acting Executive Director of the Adopt A Goal Development Initiative.

Afolabi described the late Atoye as a fearless campaigner for electoral justice, transparency, and accountability, noting that he played a pivotal role in mobilising civic action that led to the passage of the Electoral Act 2022, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most significant democratic reforms in recent history.

“The best tribute to Atoye’s memory is not in words, but in action,” Afolabi said. “Let INEC under Prof. Amupitan prove that the sacrifices of reformers like Atoye were not in vain.”

He added that Atoye viewed electoral integrity as the foundation for national development.

“He believed that if you fix elections, you fix governance — that was his message,” Afolabi stated.

According to him, Atoye inspired a generation of young Nigerians to believe in peaceful civic pressure as a means of achieving democratic transformation.

“Atoye didn’t just talk about reform; he organised it, lived it, and paid the price for it,” Afolabi added.

The activists urged Prof. Amupitan to honour Atoye’s legacy by initiating electoral policies that ensure transparency, strengthen institutions, and rebuild citizens’ confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.