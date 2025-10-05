ACF backs Kebbi gov’s measures against insecurity

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has thrown its weight behind security measures put in place by Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, pledging to cooperate with his administration to further enhance peace and stability in the state.

This satisfaction was expressed during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, as the Forum marked its 25th anniversary celebration.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Alhaji Dalhatu Wazirin Dutse, commended the governor’s leadership style and security initiatives, noting that Kebbi has witnessed significant improvements in safety and security under his watch. “We appreciate your efforts in ensuring the security of lives and property in Kebbi State,” he said. “Your administration’s commitment to the welfare and safety of citizens is commendable,” Dutse stated.

The ACF Chairman also highlighted the Forum’s commitment to protecting and promoting northern interests and values, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to address security challenges in the region.

“We will work closely with your administration to tackle security issues and promote development in Kebbi State,” he added.

ACF NEC Chairman, Mamman Mike Osman, SAN, for his part, advised the governor to remain vigilant against emerging security threats, while praising his proactive approach to security management.

“Your administration’s efforts to maintain peace and stability in Kebbi State are noteworthy,” Osman said.

In his response, Idris assured the ACF of his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in Kebbi, promising to continue working closely with security agencies and stakeholders to address security challenges.

“We will do everything possible to ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” he said. “We appreciate the ACF’s support and cooperation, and we look forward to working together to build a more secure and prosperous Kebbi State.”