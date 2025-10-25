Abuja Business Expo: Stakeholders advocate greater access to finance, technology for women

By Adesina Wahab

As curtain was drawn on the second edition of Abuja Business and Investment Expo 2025 on Friday participants have called for the creation of a supportive environment for women, emphasizing the need for improved access to finance, technology, and policy assistance.

Speaking at the third and final day of the international event which held at the President Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, the participants challenged investors and policymakers to redefine investment and create opportunities for women.

They emphasized that investing in women is not philanthropy but a strategic move for Africa’s growth and development.

Convened by the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), the summit drew more than 1,000 high-level participants from 40 countries, including global investors, policymakers, diplomats, financiers, industry leaders, and innovators.

Delivering her keynote address, former Vice President of Zimbabwe, Dr Joice Mujueu, celebrating the progress of women’s empowerment in Africa, citing examples of women in leadership positions in Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Represented by the Director of Communications, Sheroes Foundation, Katherine Duncan-Odukoya, she emphasized the importance of sustained commitment to gender equality, urging government and private sector stakeholders to invest in initiatives that promote women’s participation in business and governance.

“But I must say this with honesty and conviction. Women need to be told that they are free. Too many have lived under suppression for so long that they do not even realize the power they now hold. Freedom is not only about making policies, it’s about your perception after empowerment, after education, after legislation, comes realization.

“We must awaken women to know women, you are now free to lead. I release you to innovate, to claim your space, to define your destiny, because an open door means little if no one knows to walk through that door”.

At a plenary session titled, ‘Educating women: Future skills development for a competitive society’ panelists including the Vice President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Princess Layo Okeowo; High Court judge in Borno State, Justice Aishatu Mohammed; Vice-Chancellor Baze University, Prof. Jamaila Shu’ara; first female Professor of Economics from Northern Nigeria, Prof. Ummu Jalingo and Secretary General, Nigeria Bar Association, Dr. Bolaji Ojibara, shared insights on the transformative role of education in empowering women to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

They emphasized the need to bridge gender gaps in access to quality education, promote mentorship and digital literacy among young women, and align educational curricula with emerging skills in technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

The panelists also called for stronger policy support and societal commitment to ensuring that women are not just beneficiaries but key drivers of innovation and national development.

In her welcome address, the convener of the summit and Group Managing Director of Abuja Investments Company Limited, Amb. Maureen Tamuno, emphasized that gender balance is not solely a women’s concern but a critical factor in overall societal development.

She also conveyed deep appreciation to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for his steadfast dedication to developing a smart and investment-friendly capital city.