Abiodun justifies Ogun Airport, says project aligns with predecessors’ vision

…as ValueJet begins commercial flights

By Dickson Omobola

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Tuesday, justified his administration’s decision to build an airport in Ilisan-Iperu, saying the location is fundamental to the state’s economic growth and aligns with his predecessors’ vision.

Abiodun also said with the airport’s groundbreaking ceremony few years ago, his administration had proven naysayers wrong.

The governor said this during the official flag off of commercial flight operations at the airport.

The inaugural flight from the facility, operated by ValueJet on a CRJ-900 with flight number 5NBXR, departed at 10:07 am and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, at 11:03 am.

Speaking before the flight, Abiodun said: “This location had been chosen by my predecessors because they wanted to be passionate about the location of the airport. They again confirmed and validated that this is indeed the right location for an airport in the state.

“Being almost at the centre point of the state, we came back here to see it had been encroached on and become a dump site. It was a forest. Today, the journey that started in 2021 and led to the first plane landing here after the construction of our runway sometime in February 2023, two years afterwards, making us one of the fastest-constructed airports. We were given a license by the NCAA for private flight operations, but that was not the reason for constructing this airport.

“It was to ensure that we began commercial aviation operations for both passengers and cargo. I must say that we have gone through all that we needed to do. We have been very deliberate. We have been very intentional, diligent, with faith in the almighty God.

“We have ensured that we left nothing unturned and put everything into this airport. For our cargo operations, the cargo warehouse is already in place. For security, we have purpose-built offices and accommodation for all law enforcement agencies.”

Meanwhile Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Chris Najomo, who addressed newsmen, said the commencement of flight operations showed that the governor was resolute, prepared and ready to help the state.

He said: “He started this thing in 2021. Now, this is the fastest one we have seen in the creation of airports. As a regulator, we made sure that everything was done according to regulations. As such, we did not leave any stone unturned.

“If other states want to do the same, they must make sure they take value from what Ogun State has done. It is one thing to start a project; it is another to see it through and ensure that regulations are followed.”