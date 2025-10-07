85% workplace fulfillment drivers are within organizations’ control – Study

…As businesses hold keys to unlock work fulfillment

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A study has shown that 85 percent of the factors influencing workplace fulfillment are within an organization’s control, underscoring a significant opportunity for businesses to lead change and rebuild stronger work relationships.

The study is the third annual HP Work Relationship Index, WRI, a comprehensive global study that examines how people around the world feel about their relationship with work.

This year’s results reveal that fulfillment at work has hit a historic low. Only 20 percent of knowledge workers report a healthy relationship with work, down eight points from 2024. The most dramatic decline is among business leaders, underscoring a crisis of connection and confidence at the very top.

For example, only 44 percent of knowledge workers say their work gives them a sense of purpose, and just 39 percent feel they receive adequate recognition for their contributions. These are fixable problems that will be critical as businesses seek to embrace a more fulfilling future of work.

Speaking on the study, Managing Director HP Southern Africa, Yesh Surjoodeen, said work should enable people to flourish, not just fulfill a material and financial function.

He stated: “The third edition of the HP WRI shows that employee satisfaction continues to decline, however, according to this study, 85 percent of the factors for improvement depend on business leaders, and this should serve as a call to action. Through inclusive leadership, flexible working models, and AI-based tools, South African companies can build a better relationship with work for everyone, putting people and innovation back at the heart of decision-making.”

Work Isn’t Working

The 2025 Index shows employees under pressure, with many reporting rising expectations and a sense of disconnection. More than six in 10 desk-based workers say their company’s expectations have increased over the past year, while nearly half feel their employer prioritizes profit over people.

At the same time, the findings highlight an opportunity: businesses can reshape the employee experience through stronger leadership, recognition, flexibility and access to the right tools. By taking action now, organizations can turn today’s challenges into a foundation for healthier and more fulfilling work relationships.

Fulfillment Drives Growth

Research confirms that fulfilled employees are not only happier, but also more likely to drive positive outcomes for their organizations. Workers in the “Healthy Zone” are three times more likely to feel connected to colleagues, achieve work-life balance and contribute to business growth.

Surjoodeen added: “The connection between fulfillment and performance has never been clearer. When employees feel valued and supported, they are more connected, creative and committed — all of which fuel business growth. As leaders, we must prioritise recognition, flexibility and inclusion, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it’s a strategic advantage. Fulfillment isn’t a luxury it is a leadership imperative for the health and future of organizations.

AI as a Positive Enabler

The 2025 Index also demonstrates AI’s potential to reshape the work experience. Four in ten knowledge workers now use AI daily, and those with access to work-provided AI tools are twice as likely to report a healthy relationship with work. Yet adoption gaps remain: just 21 percent of knowledge workers describe themselves as proficient in AI, compared to 56 percent of IT decision makers.

Businesses that democratize access to AI – through tools and training – are seeing measurable gains in optimism, productivity and retention.

The Future is Generational

An increasing focus of business leaders, and of this year’s Index, is the immediate impact of young professionals. Gen Z and Millennials, now the majority of the global workforce, are reshaping work with new expectations.

51 percent of Gen Z workers report having a side hustle.

4 in 5 Gen Z employees would give up part of their salary for more flexibility and autonomy.

Younger generations are leading AI adoption, demanding purpose-driven leadership, and leaving companies that fail to keep up.

About the HP Work Relationship Index 2025

HP conducted a global survey on the world’s relationship with work that fielded between [Insert Dates], 2025 across three audience groups, in 14 countries: the US, France, India, UK, Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Argentina and Saudi Arabia. HP surveyed 18,200 desk-based workers in total – 14,000 knowledge workers (1,000 in each country), 2,800 IT decision makers (200 in each country), and 1,400 business leaders (100 in each country).