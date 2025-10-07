7 phones with advanced AI camera features in 2025

Google Pixel 9 Pro

By Ochereome Ikenna Nelson

In recent times, smartphone cameras have come a long way through AI-powered camera features. From instantly removing glare and motion blur to enhancing photos and voice-driven editing, today’s flagship devices are pushing creativity to new heights.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is packed with a 200MP camera with upgraded lenses and powerful AI tools that deliver sharper photos, better low-light shots, and smarter editing in 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also has the following specs: 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope telephoto, improved ultra-wide performance, and AI enhancements. It stands out as one of the best AI-featured smartphones in 2025.

Realme 15 Pro / Realme 15

The Realme 15 Pro features triple 50MP cameras with AI tools like Edit Genie and Party Mode, delivering sharper photos, smarter edits, and vibrant low-light shots in 2025. The Realme 15 Pro has some specs like: triple 50MP ultra-clear camera setup on Pro (main Sony IMX896 with OIS, ultra-wide, and 50MP front camera), dual 50MP on the standard model, and 4K 60fps video recording on front and rear.



Huawei Pura 80 Ultra

The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra features a lot of high-end AI camera features such as smart framing, AI-assisted composition, reflection/removal of glare, and ultra-clear panoramic mode. It also features a switchable dual telephoto camera system: one 50MP lens with 3.7× optical zoom, another 12.5MP with 9.4×. It also includes a 40MP ultra-wide camera, which is useful for landscapes, group shots, and capturing more of the scene.



Honor Magic 7 Pro

The Honor Magic 7 Pro comes with a 200MP zoom camera, variable aperture, and AI tools like Super Zoom and Motion Capture for sharper photos and better portraits in 2025. It has a good build, special cameras, plus the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. it’s built for performance and creativity.



Sony Xperia 1 VII

The Sony Xperia 1 VII comes with a 48MP ultrawide lens and an upgraded telephoto camera for sharper zoom, with AI features like auto-framing, Eye Autofocus, and real-time tracking. Its 4K HDR video and improved low-light performance make it a strong choice for both photography and videography.



Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a Leica-tuned quad-camera system with a 50MP 1-inch main sensor, a powerful 200MP periscope telephoto for long-range zoom, and an upgraded ultra-wide and short telephoto lens. Its AI software enhances zoom, tracking, and image quality. It supports 8K video, a bright 6.73-inch AMOLED display, fast charging, and a large battery. It is definitely one of the most advanced camera phones of 2025.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

The Google Pixel 9 Pro phone uses dual 50MP cameras with advanced computational photography and AI tools like Magic Editor, Best Take, Live Translate, and Circle to Search for easy editing and creative control. Truly one of the best phones with AI camera technology.