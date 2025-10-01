65th Independence: Create jobs, improve economy – NNPP chieftain Ajadi tells Tinubu

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, South West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take urgent steps to improve the nation’s economy and create employment opportunities for graduates.

Ajadi expressed concern over the country’s declining economic situation, noting that Nigeria possesses sufficient resources to sustain a robust economy in a democratic setting. He emphasized the need for the administration to provide jobs for the growing population of youth, many of whom are university graduates.

In a statement made available to journalists, Ajadi urged the President to use the independence milestone as an opportunity for reflection and to inform Nigerians of achievements in improving livelihoods over the past two years.

“The condition of an average Nigerian is pitiable,” Ajadi said. “It is ironic that the past was glorious while the present is bleak for ordinary citizens. Years ago, even under military rule, Nigeria was regarded as the giant of Africa. In the 1970s, the Naira was stronger than the British Pound and the US Dollar, the economy was booming, and job opportunities were readily available. Today, the reverse is the case.”

He added, “President Tinubu should assess what has been done to improve the economy and the welfare of Nigerians. The government must find ways to revive the economy and create employment opportunities. After 65 years of independence, it is disheartening that the living conditions of Nigerians continue to worsen.”

Ajadi concluded by stressing that the Naira’s weakened value compared to currencies like the CFA and Ghana Cedi reflects the urgent need for economic reforms and job creation.