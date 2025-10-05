5 PDP Reps, 1 LP member defect to APC

Five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives members from Enugu State and one Labour Party member from Plateau on Thursday defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reading their respective letters of defection during plenary, the Speaker, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, quoted them as citing internal crises and divisions as reasons for quitting their former party.

Tajudeen, while welcoming them to APC, said that the party was large enough to accommodate all.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Rep. Nnolim Nnaji, representing Nkanu East/Nkanu West federal constituency of Enugu state, said that the move was for the development of the state.

According to Nnaji, the motive is to align with the central government for unhindered support to the Gov. Peter Mbah to continue to perform credibly in the state.

The lawmakers who defected from PDP to APC from Enugu State included: Reps. Nnolim Nnaji, Nkanu East/Nkanu West federal constituency; Martins Oke, Igbo Etiti/Uzo Uwani federal constituency and Nnamdi Agbo, Igbo-Eze North/Udenu federal constituency.

Others were: Reps. Anayo Onwuegbu, Aninri Agwu/Oji River federal constituency and Chidi Obeta, Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South federal constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rep. Daniel Asama, representing Bass/Jos North federal constituency of Plateau, also moved from Labour Party to the ruling APC.