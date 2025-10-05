5 African countries with the highest minimum wages in 2025

By Favour Osah

Minimum wage represents the lowest amount an employer is legally allowed to pay a worker in any country, including African nations such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Morocco.



Though it doesn’t always guarantee a comfortable standard of living, it reflects each government’s effort to protect workers and promote fair pay. Across Africa, some countries stand out for offering higher minimum wages, especially where the cost of living is relatively high.

Here are five African countries leading the way in minimum wage policies in 2025:

1. Seychelles



This small island nation continues to set the pace with one of the most worker-friendly wage systems on the continent. While the cost of living in Seychelles is high, the government’s commitment to ensuring fair compensation helps maintain a balance for its citizens.

2. Mauritius



Mauritius is known for its stable economy and proactive labour policies. The government regularly reviews wage standards to ensure that workers’ earnings reflect the country’s economic realities and living costs.

3. Morocco



In Morocco, the minimum wage, known locally as the SMIG, has been gradually increased to help workers cope with inflation and rising expenses. The policy is part of broader social reforms aimed at improving living conditions and reducing poverty.

4. South Africa



As one of Africa’s largest and most industrialized economies, South Africa has an established minimum wage system that seeks to balance business interests with worker welfare. The issue of fair pay often sparks national debate, given the country’s economic diversity and inequality gaps.

5. Equatorial Guinea



Fueled by its oil wealth, Equatorial Guinea maintains a relatively high wage floor compared to many African nations. However, income inequality remains a challenge, as not all citizens benefit equally from the country’s natural resources.

Vanguard News