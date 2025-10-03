5 African countries eye historic first World Cup qualification ahead of int’l break

By Efosa Taiwo

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers enter the decisive stage, several African countries are dreaming big, with history within touching distance.

While giants like Tunisia and Morocco have secured their places, five countries are on the cusp of making it to the tournament for the very first time—if permutations swing in their favor.

Here’s a breakdown of their chances:

Gabon – Group F

Gabon’s hopes are alive as they sit just one point behind leaders Ivory Coast, who are on 20 points. Their final two matches are against Gambia and Burundi—both winnable fixtures. For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s side, the equation is simple: win both games and pray Ivory Coast slip up. Should that happen, Gabon could celebrate a first-ever World Cup ticket.

Uganda – Group G

Uganda’s road is trickier, sitting four points adrift of Algeria. Their last two fixtures see them play Botswana before a massive showdown in Algiers. For the Cranes, the dream rests on Somalia causing an upset against Algeria. If Uganda beat Botswana and then Algeria away, they could pull off one of the biggest shocks in African qualifying history.

Cape Verde – Group D

Cape Verde is arguably in the strongest position of all the debut hopefuls. They currently lead Group D with 19 points, needing just one more win from their final two matches—against Libya and Eswatini—to book their ticket. Victory in either game would secure a maiden appearance at football’s biggest stage, cementing their rise in African football.

Madagascar – Group I

The Barea of Madagascar still have everything to fight for, sitting three points behind leaders Ghana. They face Mali and Comoros in their final matches, while Ghana plays away to CAR and at home to Comoros. If Ghana falters and Madagascar collect maximum points, the Indian Ocean nation could be dancing into their first-ever World Cup.

Benin Republic – Group C (Outsider’s Chance)

Though not in the top five, Benin remain in the conversation. Sitting three points behind leaders South Africa, their fate depends on Bafana Bafana dropping points in their final two games. To have any chance, Benin must also beat Rwanda and Nigeria away—no small task, but in football, anything is possible.

The Bigger Picture

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 teams, has opened the door for more African representation—bringing new hope to countries yet to taste the global spectacle.

While traditional heavyweights remain favorites, the possibility of debutants like Cape Verde, Gabon, and Madagascar lighting up the tournament makes these final qualifiers unmissable.

