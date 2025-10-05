5 African countries that export the most diamonds

Diamond

By Favour Osah

Diamonds still fund budgets, towns and jobs across Africa. They shape government choices and household incomes. Below are the five African countries that exported the most diamonds recently, what that means in dollars and who runs the sector.

1. Botswana

Botswana remains the biggest diamond earner in Africa by value. The Kimberley Process’s 2023 data shows Botswana accounted for about 8% of global rough-diamond export value, which translates to roughly $2.9 billion on the 2023 total.

Debswana, the 50/50 venture between the government and De Beers, dominates production. Diamond revenue built hospitals, roads and public services in past decades.

That cushion weakened in 2024 when sales fell and Debswana’s sales dropped sharply, forcing policy changes and new sales strategies. For people in Gaborone, that looks like slower contract awards and tighter public budgets.

2. Angola

Angola posted one of the continent’s largest diamond export totals in 2023. Official trade dashboards list roughly $5 billion in diamonds for that year. Most production comes from Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul, with Catoca as a major mine and SODIAM handling state trading.

The industry underpins local towns where small traders and food sellers depend on mine payrolls. The flip side is uneven transparency, and artisanal miners who work informally and face poor conditions. Recent reporting shows stockpiles rising while international demand softened, and the state kept a bigger share of tax receipts even as revenue pressures grew.

3. South Africa

South Africa remains a top exporter by value. National trade series show diamond exports of roughly $1.58 billion in 2024. South Africa exports a mix of rough stones and higher-value polished gems. The industry supports processing jobs and small jewellery businesses in places like Kimberley.

Still, miners face cost pressures and fluctuating global demand, which filters down to fewer new hires and more contract work rather than steady long-term employment.

4. Namibia

Namibia’s diamonds include offshore finds and coastal deposits. 2023 trade data lists Namibia’s diamond exports at just under $1 billion.

Namdeb, the joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, handles much of the output. The government has used diamond revenues to finance infrastructure and social programs, but the sector now faces aging deposits and a weak market. In 2025, officials publicly discussed extending royalty relief to support operations and jobs. For coastal towns, a slow diamond season means quieter markets and fewer casual jobs.

5. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s official export figures show large swings, but 2023’s total placed it among Africa’s notable exporters at about $489 million.

Marange fields produced a rapid boom that transformed local economies. That boom brought jobs and sudden cash flows. It also brought disputes over land, opaque revenue flows, and questions about how much of the value reached communities. Monthly trade data in 2024–2025 continued to show volatile spikes and falls in export value. ￼

Caveats and what the numbers hide.

These rankings use export value, not carats. Value changes quickly with price and the mix of large versus industrial stones. Some producing countries route rough stones through hubs such as India, Belgium or the UAE, so where a stone registers on paper may not show where it was mined.

Kimberley Process statistics and national trade dashboards are the best public sources, but they reflect official flows only, not all artisanal or informal production. ￼

These diamonds show how a single commodity can make or strain national budgets. If you buy jewellery, these figures tell you who to ask about traceability and whether your purchase might have supported local services or exploited miners.