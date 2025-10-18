Top 10 African countries sending the most students abroad

By Favour Osah

Over the years, studying abroad has become more than just an academic pursuit for many African students, it’s a chance to explore new cultures, access better opportunities, and gain global exposure that often feels out of reach at home.

Read Also: 10 best countries to work abroad in 2025 and why

So, which African countries are sending the most students abroad?

1. Nigeria

Nigeria leads the pack by a long shot. With tens of thousands of Nigerian students currently enrolled in schools across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, the country has become one of the biggest sources of international students worldwide. Despite the high cost, many still see it as an investment in stability, quality education, and opportunity, things that feel uncertain at home.

2. Morocco

Next up is Morocco, with a strong connection to French universities. The country’s long-standing academic ties with France mean that many Moroccan students head there for everything from engineering to business degrees. It’s almost a rite of passage for those who want globally recognised education without feeling too far from home.

3. Egypt

Egypt has a huge student population studying abroad, many of them in Europe, the Gulf, and North America. Egyptian students are known for their focus on fields like medicine, engineering, and business, often returning home with advanced qualifications that help them climb the career ladder faster.

4. Cameroon

Cameroon has also seen a steady rise in the number of students leaving to study abroad, especially in France and Canada. With limited university slots at home and growing competition, more families see studying overseas as the surest route to professional growth.

5. Algeria

Algerian students are another strong group abroad, especially in French-speaking countries. France remains the most popular destination, thanks to shared language and history, though Canada has been catching up in recent years.

6. Ghana

Ghana has experienced a surge in student mobility, particularly to the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The country’s expanding middle class and education-conscious culture have made studying abroad a top goal for many young Ghanaians.

7. Kenya

Kenya’s global student population continues to grow each year. The U.S., Australia, and the U.K. are top choices, with more Kenyans also exploring opportunities in China and Canada. Many go abroad to study STEM courses and later return to build businesses or work in tech.

8. Tunisia

Tunisia’s proximity to Europe makes it easier for students to pursue degrees in nearby countries. France remains the top choice, but Germany and Italy are also becoming popular options, especially for those interested in technical and design-related fields.

9. Zimbabwe

Despite economic challenges, Zimbabweans have a long history of seeking education abroad. Many go to South Africa, the U.K., or the U.S., often supported by scholarships or diaspora connections. Their resilience and strong academic reputation continue to open doors globally.

10. Sudan

Rounding off the list is Sudan, with a growing number of students heading abroad, especially to Egypt, Malaysia, and the Gulf. For many, studying overseas is not just about education, it’s a step toward better opportunities and stability.

Africa’s growing student presence abroad reflects both ambition and opportunity. The real test lies in turning that global education into local impact.