4 times Super Eagles qualified for major tournaments on final matchday

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have built a reputation for thrilling their fans, not just with flair on the pitch, but with heart-stopping qualification campaigns that often go down to the wire.

Over the years, Nigeria’s road to major tournaments has been marked by dramatic last-day triumphs that showcased the team’s resilience and fighting spirit.

Here are four unforgettable instances when the Super Eagles sealed qualification on the final matchday ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic.

1. 1994 World Cup Qualifiers – Algeria 1–1 Nigeria (October 8, 1993)

Nigeria booked their first-ever FIFA World Cup ticket in dramatic fashion in Algiers. The Eagles needed at least a draw against Algeria to qualify ahead of Ivory Coast. Finidi George opened the scoring early in the first half, and despite a late equaliser from the hosts, Nigeria held firm for a 1–1 draw. That result sent the Eagles to the USA ’94 World Cup; their first in history, marking the beginning of a golden generation led by the likes of Rashidi Yekini, Jay-Jay Okocha, and Sunday Oliseh.

2. 2002 World Cup Qualifiers – Nigeria 3–0 Ghana (July 29, 2001)

After a shaky start to the campaign, Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2002 World Cup came down to the final day. The Super Eagles needed nothing less than victory against arch-rivals Ghana in Port Harcourt: and they delivered emphatically. Victor Agali opened the scoring in just the second minute before Tijani Babangida struck twice in the first half to seal a 3–0 win. The result lifted Nigeria one point above Liberia to clinch top spot in Group B. Anything less than a win would have seen the Lone Stars qualify instead.

3. 2010 World Cup Qualifiers – Kenya 2–3 Nigeria (November 14, 2009)

Perhaps one of the most dramatic qualification stories in Nigerian football history. Nigeria trailed Tunisia in the group and needed to win away in Nairobi while hoping Tunisia failed to get a result in Mozambique. The Eagles fell behind twice but fought back with goals from Obafemi Martins and Yakubu Aiyegbeni. Martins’ late winner secured a 3–2 victory, and when word spread that Tunisia had shockingly lost 0–1 to Mozambique, Nigeria’s place at the 2010 World Cup was sealed in the most thrilling fashion imaginable.

4. 2013 AFCON Qualifiers – Nigeria 6–1 Liberia (October 13, 2012)

After a 2–2 draw in Monrovia, Stephen Keshi’s team needed a strong home performance to secure passage to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. The Super Eagles delivered a masterclass in Calabar, dismantling Liberia 6–1 with goals from Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa, and Ike Uche. That emphatic victory sent Nigeria to South Africa — a tournament they would go on to win, ending a 19-year wait for continental glory.

Vanguard News