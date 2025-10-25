25 million Nigerians trained by ITF in 54 years – Report

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has marked its 54th anniversary with a renewed commitment to advancing technical and vocational skills that will power Nigeria’s industrial productivity and global competitiveness.

Established on 8 October 1971 under Decree No. 47 (now the Industrial Training Fund Act), the ITF has evolved into a central institution in Nigeria’s economic development architecture, bridging the skills gap and driving workforce transformation across key sectors.

In a statement signed by Thomas Ngor, ITF’s Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, the Fund described the anniversary as a milestone in the Fund’s long-standing journey of impact, innovation, and resilience.

The statement, quoting ITF’s Director-General/Chief Executive, Afiz Ogun, noted, “Since its establishment, the ITF has remained resilient in its mission to equip Nigerians with the skills required for productivity, employability, and national development. This anniversary is not just a celebration of longevity, but of relevance, resilience, and results.”

He revealed that the ITF has trained over 25 million Nigerians through its programmes and partnerships, offering marketable skills and entrepreneurship training that have contributed significantly to job creation and industrial growth.

Among the Fund’s flagship initiatives, he highlighted the Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA) Programme, a nationwide intervention designed to retool, retrain, and certify artisans to meet international standards, which has produced thousands of certified professionals in electrical installation, plumbing, ICT, tiling, fashion design, and project management.

“The Skill-Up Artisans Programme is a practical expression of our vision to build a future-ready workforce. We are equipping artisans with globally recognised skills, improving their employability, and ensuring Nigeria’s industrial sector is powered by competent hands,” he explained.

The statement stressed that the ITF has expanded its operational reach, upgraded training infrastructure, and strengthened collaborations with local and international partners to enhance the global competitiveness of Nigeria’s labour force.

Reaffirming the organisation’s strategic direction, Dr. Ogun said the ITF would continue to align its programmes with the evolving demands of the modern economy.

“At 54, we are not resting on our laurels. We are reimagining skills development to meet new challenges. Our goal is to empower Nigerians with quality, relevant skills that create wealth, reduce unemployment, and strengthen industries,” he stated.

He however commended ITF staff, trainees, and development partners for their dedication, urging continued collaboration as the Fund advances its mandate to foster inclusive and sustainable growth through skills empowerment.