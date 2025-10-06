2027: APC chieftain drums support for Dangote–Otti presidential ticket

…says only technocratic leadership can stabilise Nigeria’s economy, end mass poverty

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate in Kebbi State, Mallam Salihu Isa Nataro, has called for a presidential ticket pairing businessman Alhaji Aliko Dangote with Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, in 2027, saying such a combination could help stabilise Nigeria’s economy.

In a statement he signed and issued in Abuja on Sunday, Nataro said the country required leaders with a strong grasp of economic management to address rising unemployment, hunger, and poverty.

He said the experience of industrialists and reform-minded administrators could support efforts to revive production and reduce youth restiveness.

“If Dangote can step down as chairman of all his conglomerates, as he recently did in two companies, Nigerians will support him to contest with Otti to industrialise Nigeria within a short period,” Nataro said.

The APC stalwart, who also advocates public sector reform, criticised state governments for neglecting vocational training, agriculture-based industries, and capacity-building initiatives that could promote job creation.

He said: “Economic initiatives that create employment will help discourage youths from street crimes and drug abuse.”

Nataro noted that Otti had shown commitment to development priorities in Abia State and described him as one of the governors who apply a results-driven approach to governance.

He referenced the governor’s effort to seek low-interest credit facilities abroad to support state development programmes.

He also commended Dangote’s contributions to industrial growth in Africa, saying his experience in managing large enterprises could help inform sound economic decisions at the national level.

On fiscal policy, Nataro supported fair taxation but criticised what he called the blanket collection of ground rent and Certificate of Occupancy fees in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Revenue generation should be pursued cautiously and not in ways that discourage business or investment. Collection of accumulated ground rent should be done in instalments to reduce the burden on residents and companies,” he said.

Nataro acknowledged ongoing federal efforts to stabilise the economy but observed that the scale of challenges facing the country demanded more effective coordination and attention to public concerns.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review the performance of his appointees and prioritise efficiency, accountability, and transparency in policy implementation.