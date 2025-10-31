120 benefit from Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions Club free eye glasses



By Etop Ekanem



Over 120 residents of Obalende area of Lagos Island and nearby communities benefited from free eyeglasses donated by Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions Club, which took place at Obalende Primary Health Care Center, in collaboration with Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Authority (LCDA). during a medical outreach.



Other activities embarked upon by the club during the outreach included free eye screening, distribution of prescription glasses, eye health education, consultation with optometrists, among others, entitled “Vision for all” with the theme, “See better, live better.”



The exercise was supported by a dedicated team of 20 volunteers, comprising three Lions, 10 LEOs, and seven health workers, who all contributed to the smooth and successful execution of the programme.



Speaking at the event, President of Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions Club, Dr Raymond Smith, said: “We provide service to humanity and one of our services for this particular month is related to vision and to help people in the community by providing free eye glasses to those that have sight defects. So, it is one of our ways of giving back to the society.

“It’s one of our core global causes to make sure we prevent blindness. We are creating awareness and screening people from this community who may need treatment, surgery, or eyeglasses. The club will also make provisions for drugs for those who really need them.”



On his part, Mr Abdulkarim Yusuf, Secretary, Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions Club and Zone 2A Chairperson of Lions District 404 A3, said the club was targeting no fewer than 120 residents with eye defects, adding: “It is part of our service activities for the Lions year. October is for vision, so what we are doing is to help people in the community. It is a yearly affair but if at any point a community has some challenges, we come in to help.”

On the cause of eye defects, he said: “I believe the environment contributes a lot to eye defects. People are not really taking care of the eyes. The types of food we eat also contribute to defective eye sight.”



He advised beneficiaries to always have regularly sugar level checks adding: “People should take their blood pressure, blood sugar level regularly and eat healthily.”

One of the beneficiaries, Bose Emmanuel, a caterer, in Dolphin estate, thanked members of Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions Club for their good gesture, adding:”God bless Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions Club for providing the free eye glasses to us.”