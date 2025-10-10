10 footballers who became politicians

By Enitan Abdultawab

It is often said that sport and politics should not mix, but that separation is almost impossible. Sport reflects society, and football, in particular, wields enormous cultural and political influence across the world.

Through their experiences on and off the pitch, footballers develop leadership, teamwork, and decision-making skills that mirror those required in governance. Over the years, many of them have been drawn into politics, sometimes through political parties seeking popular support, and at other times through a genuine desire to make positive change.

This article highlights ten footballers who made that remarkable leap.

Andriy Shevchenko

Andriy Shevchenko was a remarkable football player. Throughout his career, he represented reputable teams like Chelsea, AC Milan, and Dynamo Kyiv. Additionally, he won the coveted Ballon d’Or.

Throughout his playing days, Shevchenko’s interest in politics was notable, and in the 90s he publicly backed the Social Democratic Party of Ukraine (united). He also joined Ukraine Forward immediately after retirement in 2012 before going into coaching.

George Weah

George Weah is regarded as one of football’s greats, as he is the only player from Africa to win the Ballon d’Or to date, with stints with teams such as Chelsea, AC Milan, and AS Monaco.

His first stint in politics was in 2005 when he contested for Liberia’s presidency; however, he lost to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. In 2018, he was sworn in as president.

Romario

Romario was a great player who played for SV Eindhoven, FC Barcelona, Fluminense and Flamengo. In addition to winning the Copa America twice in 1989 and 1997, he was a member of the 1994 FIFA World Cup-winning team.

Currently serving as a senator from Rio de Janeiro since 2014, Romário has dedicated his legislative efforts to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. He is a passionate advocate for marginalised communities and a champion of improved healthcare, education, and anti-corruption policies.

Lilian Thuram

Lilian Thuram was a quick, powerful and versatile player, capable of playing both as a centre-back or a right-back.

After his retirement, he became a political commentator, a social justice activist, an author, and a philanthropist. He has used his platform to fight against racism and discrimination, established the Lilian Thuram Foundation, and written books on the subject, though he has never held political office.

Hakan Sukur

Considered one of Turkey’s finest players in history, Hakan Sukur scored 51 goals in 112 games for his country and holds the record for most goals scored for Galatasaray with 288. In 2011, Sukur was elected to the Turkish parliament as a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

His questionable connections with Fethullah Gülen, a preacher subsequently connected to the 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, quickly overshadowed his political aspirations. Motivated by his backing of Gülen, Şükür left the AKP in 2015 and began to voice concerns about the party’s increasingly dictatorial tendencies.

Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell represented clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

He attacked Ed Miliband’s mansion tax in 2014 and stated that he would like to run for politics with the Conservatives. He backed the Vote Leave campaign in 2016 after failing to make the shortlist for the Conservative mayoral nomination in 2015.

Cuauhtemoc Blanco

Cuauhtémoc Blanco, one of Mexico’s best football players, scored 38 goals and received 119 caps for El Tri from 1995 to 2014. A legend at Club América, he made 601 appearances and scored 220 goals while playing for teams like Chicago Fire and Real Valladolid.

Following his retirement, Blanco ran for the municipal president of Cuernavaca in January 2015 as a Social Democratic Party candidate. In 2018, he was elected governor of Morelos and continues to serve in that capacity after joining the Social Encounter Party.

Kakha Kaladze

One of Georgia’s most celebrated footballers, Kakha Kaladze earned 83 caps for the national team and spent nearly a decade with AC Milan between 2001 and 2010.

Following his retirement from football in 2012, Kaladze ventured into politics, joining the Georgian Dream–Democratic Georgia Party and securing a seat in parliament later that year. He was subsequently appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, a move that drew criticism due to his business interests in the energy sector.

In 2017, Kaladze was elected Mayor of Tbilisi, marking another milestone in his transition from sports to public service.

Pele

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele was among the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century. After retirement, he had a big impact on international issues in addition to his football legacy. He was Brazil’s Extraordinary Minister for Sport, a UN ambassador for ecology, and a UNESCO goodwill ambassador.

In his honour, the “Pelé law” was created to combat corruption in Brazilian sports. He discussed the significance of sports in development at the World Economic Forum in 2006. In recognition of his environmental and humanitarian services, the University of Edinburgh awarded him an honorary degree in 2012.

Zico

One of the greatest football players in Brazilian history is Zico. Millions were astounded by his enthusiasm on the field. Zico made 71 appearances and scored 48 goals for the Selecao over a ten-year period, from 1976 to 1986.

Zico returned to football administration after his time in politics, first as director at Kashima Antlers and then at Flamengo until stepping down over board disputes. He unsuccessfully stood for FIFA presidency in June 2015. He rejoined the Kashima Antlers board as of August 2018.