Why Tinubu’s 5% fuel tax should wait – Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has urged the Federal Government to suspend the newly announced 5 percent fuel tax until Nigerians begin to experience tangible benefits from ongoing economic reforms.

Obi, in a post on his verified X handle titled “When will Nigerians truly breathe?”, argued that leadership should be about alleviating people’s suffering rather than compounding it with additional financial burdens.

He said the timing of the tax, which will be imposed on all refined fossil fuel sales including petrol and diesel, was insensitive given that many Nigerians were already struggling with high transportation and living costs.

“Nigerians will pay a 5% tax when buying fuel or diesel at a time when millions can hardly afford transportation,” Obi wrote.

He noted that despite government’s recent announcement of meeting its revenue targets, citizens had yet to see improvements in key areas such as education, healthcare, and poverty reduction.

Obi also lamented the rising cost of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which he said had doubled from about ₦230 to ₦450 per unit, despite earlier promises of subsidies.

“If our revenues are truly ‘excessive’ as claimed, should they not first be used to fund education, healthcare and lift Nigerians out of poverty? Why impose more taxes on citizens who are already struggling?” he asked.

The former Anambra State Governor stressed that the new tax should be deferred until Nigerians begin to feel the positive impact of reforms.

“Leadership is not about giving a burden, it is about reducing suffering, it is about care and compassion. This 5% fuel tax should wait until Nigerians begin to see tangible improvements in their lives,” he added.