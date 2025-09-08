UN, Atiku, Obi, Ndume rage over killing of 63 in Borno, demand Probe

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

•Shinkafi accuses military of abandoning Zamfara citizens to bandits

By Ndahi Marama, Luminous Jannamike, John Alechenu, with Agency Report

Maiduguri/AbuJa— Fresh Boko Haram attacks in Borno State have left no fewer than 63 people dead, including five soldiers and 58 civilians, triggering outrage from the United Nations, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume.

All four have demanded urgent government action to halt the country’s worsening security crisis.

The attacks, which occurred on Friday, targeted Darajamal community in Bama Local Government Area and Monguno Local Government Area. In Darajamal, insurgents stormed the resettled community in large numbers, killing both civilians and troops, abducting several women and girls, and torching more than 20 houses, vehicles, and food stores. In Monguno, two Immigration officers were killed in a separate assault.

Troops of the North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, backed by the Air Component, engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, reportedly killing over 30 of the attackers as they attempted to flee. Despite the military’s counter-response, the death toll among civilians has continued to spark condemnation nationwide.

UN condemns civilian killings

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, described the massacre as “shocking and appalling.”

He insisted civilians must never be targets of armed groups and urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In his words: “I am deeply saddened by Friday’s reported killing of dozens of civilians in Darajamal, Bama Local Government Area. Civilians should never be a target! Preliminary reports indicate that more than 50 civilians were killed, with others abducted and many fleeing with injuries. At least 28 houses were burned during the attack.”

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and people of Borno State, adding: “This recent killing of civilians is yet another grim reminder of the toll of violent attacks in Borno this year. Hundreds of civilians have already been killed. I reiterate my call to all parties to protect civilians and adhere to international humanitarian and human rights law.”

Nigerians must unite against terror-Atiku

Reacting via his social media handles, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar condemned the killings as a “senseless act of violence” and a reminder of the heavy toll Nigerians continue to pay in the fight against terror.

“This senseless violence is a painful reminder of the heavy price our people continue to pay in the face of terror. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families, the resilient people of Borno, and Governor Zulum, whose swift compassion in visiting the affected community is commendable.

“The sacrifices of our soldiers and civilians must inspire stronger community security, deeper collaboration, and unwavering commitment to peace. As a nation, we must rise to confront this menace with unity and renewed resolve,” Atiku said.

Nigeria in full-blown security emergency, says Obi

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, warned that Nigeria is drifting into a warlike situation and urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a national war on insecurity.

On his X handle, Obi lamented: “Bloody Weekend: over 100 killed in Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, Edo. These are not isolated tragedies but stark evidence that Nigeria is in the grip of a full-blown security emergency. Our casualty figures now rival those of countries officially at war.”

He criticised government officials for what he described as misplaced priorities: “Foreign trips by government officials should be put on hold until this situation is brought under control. Junketing around the world while Nigeria bleeds is denial. Investors will not come into a war zone.”

The former Anambra governor warned that insecurity could lead to state collapse if unchecked, citing Somalia and Libya as examples: “History shows that insecurity is the quickest path to national collapse. We must act now, with urgency and courage, to rebuild Nigeria into a safe, secure, and productive nation.”

Ndume calls for use of tech, others

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) described the renewed attacks as “worrisome” and called for the deployment of modern warfare technology, drones, and attack helicopters to combat insurgents.

“In the past few months, several communities across Borno South, North and Central have remained under siege by Boko Haram/ISWAP. The Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes are doing their best, but with den guns and sticks, they cannot match terrorists armed with sophisticated weapons,” Ndume said.

He proposed setting up Armed Community Defence groups to complement military efforts: “The only way forward is Technology, Equipment, Arms and Ammunition, Motivation (TEAAM). With this approach, we can bring an end to the over decade-long atrocities in the North-East.”

Zulum assures of humanitarian support

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, following the massacre of 63 people, in Darajamal village of Bama Local Government Area, again, visited the community on Saturday and held a closed-door meeting with security agencies and surviving residents.

According to sources, Zulum assured the community that more security personnel would be deployed to safeguard the area. He also promised immediate humanitarian assistance, including the distribution of food and non-food items to displaced persons.

The governor further disclosed that the over 20 rebuilt houses destroyed during the attack would be reconstructed by the state government in no distant time.

Shinkafi slams military

Meanwhile, in a separate development, former APGA National Secretary, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, accused the military of neglecting their constitutional duty by “waiting for orders from Abuja” while citizens in Zamfara are being killed and displaced by armed bandits.

Shinkafi, who is also Executive Director of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, said the situation was unacceptable, pointing out that Governor Dauda Lawal had invested in advanced tracking technologies such as GIS and GPS, procured 150 operational vehicles, recruited 2,000 Civilian Joint Task Force members, and strengthened local security outfits.

“Despite all these efforts, troops often fail to respond promptly to intelligence reports of planned attacks. The good people of Zamfara State have been at the mercy of armed bandits for over a decade. What is lacking is the political will to crush them,” he said.

Citing Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, Shinkafi reminded the federal government that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

He also recalled the warning of Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, that troops must act decisively without waiting for direct orders: “As long as you are deployed, your task is to secure your community. Do not be afraid to take out any criminal or enemy doing any act of killing. You will be court martialled if you fail.”