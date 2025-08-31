UKNIAF, NGF drive state power reforms

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Abigail Aderibigbe

The United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF), in partnership with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), has concluded a nationwide capacity-building program aimed at empowering states to lead electricity market reforms in line with the Electricity Act 2023.

The initiative, which featured workshops in Lagos, Calabar, Kano, and Jos, brought together participants from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to develop sustainable and investor-ready electricity markets.

The sessions covered critical topics including legal and regulatory pathways for state electricity markets, commercial models for private sector investment, integration of state plans into Nigeria’s National Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), and hands-on training on energy modeling software.

According to the organizers, the program drew on lessons from early adopters such as Akwa Ibom, Enugu, and Oyo States, which have already begun setting up their own markets, as well as UKNIAF’s role in supporting the Federal Ministry of Power in drafting the National Integrated Electricity Policy and Nigeria’s first IRP.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, the Director of Legal Services and Head of Power Desk at NGF, Mr. Chijioke Chuku, said, “Nigeria’s electricity future depends on the capacity of our states to lead with vision, clarity, and technical precision. Through this workshop series, we are equipping states not just with knowledge, but with the confidence to take charge of their electricity markets.”

He added that the partnership with UKNIAF is part of NGF’s strategic commitment to ensure that the promise of the Electricity Act 2023 translates into tangible results across the country.

Industry observers believe the initiative is timely, given the decentralization of the power sector under the new law, and will help bridge capacity gaps at the sub-national level while attracting private investment.