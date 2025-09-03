Two suspected cultists shot dead in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

One person was allegedly shot dead in a clash between two rival cult groups in Agbarho community, Ughelli north local government area, Delta State.

The corpse of the youth shot dead was lying beside the road leading to Oka market area of the town.

As residents gathered around the deceased, apparently to confirm the identity, the brother was heard on a phone call announcing the murder “come, they just shot my brother Emuobo”, he said.

Vanguard gathered that the killing could be a revenge act as a young man had earlier been killed on Tuesday in another part of the town.

“One other person was shot dead on Tuesday. This killing on Wednesday could be a revenge act”, a resident said.

Vanguard gathered that there had been tension in the community since Sunday. A community source who did not want his name in print said residents ran helter skelter on Tuesday around Ekwvere road when some of the suspected cultists stormed the area.

“People were seen running for their lives on Tuesday “, he said.

At press time, there was tension in the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe could not be reached for comment.