Troops kill 26 terrorists in operations across North-East

By Ndahi Marama

MaiduguRi—Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, have killed no fewer than 26 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during offensive operations in various communities across Borno and Adamawa States.

Sources revealed that aside from neutralising the insurgents, troops recovered several arms and ammunition and intercepted large quantities of urea fertilizer abandoned in shops at the Central Market, Mubi North — a material often used in producing explosives.

Additionally, patrol teams recovered 20 jerricans of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along the Fillin Ball–Gella Road in Mubi South, Adamawa State.

According to credible security information obtained on Sunday, the operations were conducted between 21 and 27 September 2025, yielding significant breakthroughs in the fight against insurgency.

“During the period, a total of 14 terrorists were neutralised in coordinated operations across multiple locations,” a source stated.

On 27 September, troops on offensive operations killed 11 terrorists at Loskori Kura in Mafa Local Government Area, recovering four AK-47 rifles, assorted ammunition, and a cache of drugs. On the same day, one terrorist was neutralised in Konduga LGA during a night raid, while on 22 September, troops eliminated a Boko Haram scout at Kolori Karumi, west of Alau Dam in Konduga LGA.

Similarly, on 24 September, a fighting patrol in Zar village, Hong LGA of Adamawa State, recovered one AK-47 rifle, while troops at Forward Operating Base Magumeri intercepted another rifle from two suspected kidnappers.

On 25 September, troops repelled a large-scale attack on Forward Operating Base Azir in Damboa, killing one insurgent and recovering three AK-47 rifles as well as materials for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Security operatives also intensified efforts to block terrorists’ access to logistics. On 27 September, troops intercepted abandoned urea fertilizer in Mubi North, while on the same day, they recovered smuggled PMS in Mubi South after the smugglers fled.

The Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry and reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining aggressive operations to end terrorism in the North-East.