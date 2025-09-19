Troops arrest wanted terrorist in Taraba

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have arrested a notorious terrorist suspect in Taraba State, following credible intelligence.

The arrest took place on 18 September 2025 at Takum Junction, Wukari Local Government Area, where troops intercepted 35-year-old Saawuan Wuaiyolna with a motorcycle.

According to the Army, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, who hails from Ateryange community in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, is a high-profile member of the gang led by wanted criminal Akiki Utivi, also known as “Full Fire.”

Further findings showed that Wuaiyolna had infiltrated Wukari to monitor troop movements with the intent of facilitating coordinated attacks on civilians.

The Army described the arrest as a major setback for the gang, stressing that it underscores the resolve of Operation Lafiya Nakowa to deny terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements freedom of action in Taraba and beyond.

Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their gallantry and reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to restoring peace and security across its area of responsibility.

He urged residents to continue supporting security forces with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.