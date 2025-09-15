TREM offers 500 free cataract surgeries as Bishop Mike Okonkwo clocks 80

By Sola Ogundipe

More than 500 Nigerians have benefitted from free cataract surgeries as The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) marked the 80th birthday of its founder and Presiding Bishop, Dr. Mike Okonkwo, with a major medical outreach.

The initiative, carried out in partnership with Eye Foundation Hospital, began with a two-day screening at TREM headquarters in Lagos.

Beneficiaries from across the state underwent eye examinations, even as all those diagnosed with cataract were scheduled for surgery free of charge. The church also distributed 400 pairs of prescription reading glasses.

“We are using the Bishop’s birthday celebration as a platform to touch lives,” said Pastor Tony Samson, Zonal Pastor of TREM and Chairman of the Medical Outreach Sub-Committee.

Cataract remains the leading cause of blindness and severe visual impairment in Nigeria, posing a major public health challenge.

Despite being treatable through surgery, Nigeria’s cataract surgical rate remains far below the recommended target of 1,000 surgeries per million people annually. Cost and lack of awareness are among the top barriers to treatment for the poor and elderly.

TREM’s initiative has provided a lifeline for many, including 71-year-old retiree Evangelist Macauley Iheagwaram, who said: “I’ve had eye problems for over five years, and surgery was out of reach. This is an answered prayer.”

Mama Jane, another beneficiary, was diagnosed with cataracts last year but could not afford surgery until now. “This is a God-given opportunity, and I’m not letting it pass me by,” she said.

Reverend Chinedu Nkere, Global Chairman of the Bishop Mike Okonkwo at 80 Committee, described the outreach as a reflection of the Bishop’s enduring legacy. “When you restore sight, you restore hope,” he said.

Cataracts are a preventable cause of blindness, yet systemic issues such as inadequate infrastructure, low surgical rates, and poor public awareness continue to leave hundreds of thousands of Nigerians in avoidable darkness.

Addressing these challenges through improved access to surgery, public education, and targeted support for vulnerable populations is essential to reducing the burden and achieving equitable eye health across the country.