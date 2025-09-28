Top 10 phones that take the best photos in low light

Low-light photography has always been a challenge for phones, but thanks to advancements in camera sensors, computational photography, and AI processing, capturing sharp, clear, and detailed shots in dimly lit environments is now easier than ever.

Whether you’re snapping cityscapes at night, indoor portraits, or evening events, some smartphones truly stand out for their performance in low-light conditions.

Here are the top 10 phones that excel in low-light photography:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max



Apple’s flagship comes with a larger sensor, advanced Night Mode, and Photonic Engine optimization that enhances detail and color in poorly lit environments.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra



Armed with a 200MP main sensor and advanced AI image processing, this device produces crisp night shots with excellent contrast and low noise.

Google Pixel 8 Pro



Famous for its computational photography, the Pixel 8 Pro delivers some of the most natural and balanced low-light photos, even without flash.

Huawei P60 Pro



Known for its variable aperture system, the P60 Pro adapts to lighting conditions seamlessly, making it one of the best phones for night photography.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra



With Leica optics and a powerful sensor array, this device shines in nighttime photography, capturing details without oversaturation.

Oppo Find X6 Pro



Oppo’s flagship brings an impressive imaging system with Hasselblad tuning, ensuring vibrant and clear low-light images.

Sony Xperia 1 V



Sony leverages its camera expertise with a large Exmor T sensor, producing professional-grade photos in low light.

Vivo X90 Pro+



Equipped with Zeiss lenses and a massive 1-inch sensor, the X90 Pro+ handles shadows and highlights beautifully in dim conditions.

OnePlus 12



OnePlus continues to improve its camera game with Hasselblad partnership, offering balanced, sharp, and vivid night captures.

Asus Zenfone 10



Compact yet powerful, the Zenfone 10 surprises with strong night performance, producing well-exposed shots with minimal noise.

