Tech firm marks 5th anniversary, unveils new brand ambassadors in Ibadan

By Adetutu Audu

My Ecurrency Nigeria has chosen Ibadan as the location to unveil the new faces of its brand, coinciding with the launch of its upgraded platform, My-Ec 2.0. The launch is a key milestone in the company’s evolution as it positions itself as a leading Web3 fintech brand.

The unveiling is part of the company’s fifth anniversary celebrations and highlights a strategic partnership with Ibadan-based creators and on-air personalities.

The campaign introduces Joylove Akin-Olamigoke, Owotumi Victor, popularly known as The Coach, Daniel Adaaja, and Oyiza Amosu as the new faces of My Ecurrency Nigeria. Unlike traditional celebrity endorsements, the company emphasized selecting authentic and relatable voices that resonate with everyday Nigerians.

Speaking on the launch, Akinremi Damilola, CEO of My Ecurrency Nigeria, said, “We wanted to celebrate this turning point in a way that reflects who we are. Ibadan is home to one of our offices, and it is a city that has always embraced us. By partnering with local creators and voices people trust, we are showing that My-Ec 2.0 is for the community, built by the community, and rooted in everyday experiences.”

The Ibadan campaign also underscores the company’s commitment to grassroots partnerships and community engagement. Alongside the launch, My Ecurrency Nigeria announced the upcoming Campus Ambassador Scheme, which will provide university students in Ibadan with opportunities to gain hands-on experience in fintech, develop practical skills, and serve as links between their campuses and the growing Web3 ecosystem.

My-Ec 2.0, which was launched during the event, represents a significant upgrade from the company’s earlier platform. The new version transforms My Ecurrency Nigeria from a cryptocurrency exchange into a comprehensive fintech solution. It now offers a decentralized wallet system, crypto trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT, gift card exchanges, bill payments, and discounted airtime and data bundles. The platform aims to make digital finance simpler, faster, and more accessible to Nigerians.

The company described the Ibadan launch as more than a product announcement. It reflects a philosophy of community-first fintech that prioritizes local engagement, student empowerment, and grassroots partnerships. By highlighting the contributions of local creators and giving students a platform to develop skills in Web3 and fintech, My Ecurrency Nigeria aims to make financial technology more relevant and approachable for everyday users.

As it celebrates its fifth year, the company reiterated its commitment to customers and communities. My-Ec 2.0, according to the company, is not merely a new app but a new way for Nigerians to engage with fintech, providing tools and services designed to simplify daily financial activities while fostering inclusion and participation across all levels of society.

Through this campaign, My Ecurrency Nigeria continues to reinforce its position as a forward-thinking fintech company, rooted in community values and committed to shaping the future of digital finance in Nigeria.