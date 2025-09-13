Sukubo gains North-West backing as NYCN heads to Jalingo congress

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The North-West zone of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has declared its support for the re-election of incumbent President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, ahead of the Council’s elective congress scheduled for 19 to 21 September, 2025, in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The decision was announced in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of the Forum of State Chairmen of the NYCN North-West zone held in Kano and released to journalists on Saturday.

The communiqué was signed by Comr. Nuhu Salihu Maishinkafa, Zamfara State Chairman of NYCN and Chairman of the Forum; Comr. Umar Abubakar, Kaduna State Chairman and Secretary of the Forum; and Comr. Muhammad Abdullahi Sule, Kano State Chairman and PRO of the Forum.

The North-West leaders said their support was based on Sukubo’s record of performance, dedication to youth development, respect for the NYCN constitution, and commitment to advancing the interests of Nigerian youth.

“Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe is a detribalized Nigerian and a rallying figure whose leadership style has greatly enriched the youth constituency across the country, regardless of tribe, ethnicity, or religion, building bridges of unity among Nigerian youth, strengthening national cohesion, and promoting peace-building,” the communiqué stated.

They stressed that Sukubo’s leadership qualities make him deserving of another term, noting that continuity would help consolidate the progress made under his watch.

“The North-West zone believe that by re-electing Amb. Sukubo, the NYCN would continue on its trajectory of progress, further empowering Nigerian youths and advancing their interests,” the Forum declared.

The communiqué also revealed that the North-West leaders had conveyed their resolution to the Minister of Youth Development, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth Initiative, Delivery and Monitoring, as well as to the National Assembly Committees on Youth Development and state governments in the zone, urging them to support Sukubo’s re-election.

They further pledged to mobilise stakeholders across the region to secure a landslide victory for Sukubo at the polls.

On the Federal Government’s proposed National Youth Conference (Confab), the North-West leaders requested 1,000 participation slots for the zone, commending President Bola Tinubu for the initiative.

They said the allocation would guarantee inclusiveness and encourage active youth engagement in governance, policy formulation, and decision-making.

The communiqué also dissociated the zone from the activities of a rival group led by Mr. Solomon Adodo, whom they accused of impersonating the leadership of the NYCN.

“Furthermore, we also dissociate the North-West Zone of NYCN from the illegal activities of some impersonators of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, led by Mr. Solomon Adodo, who parade themselves as President and members of the National Executive of NYCN to hoodwink and defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” the statement added.

While urging law enforcement agencies to investigate the group, the North-West leaders expressed confidence that those behind the activities would soon be brought to justice.