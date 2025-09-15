Speak truth to power, Tinubu challenges faith leaders

President Bola Tinubu

…Appeals for sustained religious harmony for national peace, devt

…As Catholic Church tasks FG on immorality, exploitation by fertility clinics over IMF

…Forbids Catholics’ indulgence in IVF

By Egufe Yafugborhi

IKOT – EKPENE – PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has challenged faith leaders in Nigeria to speak truth to power and offer viable solutions to help build a nation where integrity, hard work and compassion would direct public and private life.

The President gave the charge while addressing the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, yesterday.

Represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Sen George Akume, President Tinubu also urged faith leaders to champion sustained religious harmony, denounce violence and bring about genuine reconciliation in communities torn apart by conflicts, to usher in sustainable peace and development of the country.

Tinubu noted that the role of religious leaders in shaping values and building trust among citizens could not be overemphasised, saying faith-based organisations remained a vital bridge for peace, unity and moral renewal in the country.

Commending the clergy for consistently promoting dialogue and tolerance, despite Nigeria’s diversity, he noted that genuine reconciliation and national cohesion couldonly be achieved when spiritual leaders continued to preach peace and actively discourage extremism, hatred and divisive tendencies.

He told the gathering: “The Catholic Church has been a credible partner in the journey towards national renewal. Your investments in education, health and social welfare, often in remote and under-served communities, speak louder than words.

‘’You have stood with the people in times of hardship, provided comfort in times of grief and raised your voice against injustice and corruption.

“I encourage you to continue speaking truth to power not only to government but also to all sectors of society, while also offering constructive solutions that will help us collectively build a nation where integrity, hard work and compassion are the hallmarks of public and private life.”

The President explained that his administration had already taken bold and decisive steps to stabilise the nation’s economy in the face of daunting challenges inherited over the years.

He highlighted ongoing reforms in key sectors as agriculture, energy, and infrastructure to stimulate job creation, boost productivity, and expand opportunities for young people.

Tinubu assured that while the results might not be immediate, his reforms were carefully structured to deliver enduring benefits that would uplift the lives of citizens and secure a brighter economic future for the nation.

“We have taken bold steps to stabilise the economy, attract investment and implement reforms that will, in due course, yield enduring benefits for our people.

“We recognize that good governance is not just about economic growth, it is about justice, fairness, transparency, accountability and the dignity of every Nigerian. It s also about ensuring no one is left behind, whether in urban centres or rural communities, majority or minority, whether rich or poor.

“Our efforts in tackling Insecurity, expanding social investment programmes, strengthening agriculture and revitalizing infrastructure are all geared towards creating an enabling environment for Nigerians to live in peace and fulfil their God-given potential.

“Federal Government remains open to deepening collaboration with the Catholic Church and other faith based Organisations in key sectors such as education, healthcare, socal welfare and skills development. Together, we can tackle poverty, reduce inequality and build stronger communities,’’ the President said.

He urged Church to collaborate with the government in advancing civic education, protecting the environment, and empowering young people, so that future generations of Nigerians would gain not only academic knowledge but also the values needed to uphold the moral fabric of society.

On his part, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu on the Reforms initiated by the government, assuring that they would soon bear fruits of economic prosperity.

Senator Akpabio, whose call was contained in his opening address as chairman of the second plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, said: “Let me seize this opportunity to urge my compatriots to be be patient with your government as we lay again the foundations of this house. Do not despair when the winds blow strong or the scaffolding shakes.

“For a nation is like a mighty cathedral, it is not raised overnight, but stone by stone, prayer by prayer, hand by hand. They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles. (Isaiah 40:31).

“Let us, therefore, renew hope in the Nigerian enterprise. Let us believe again that our land can be great, that our children can inherit a future brighter than our present. Let us bind the wounds of division, banish the cynicism of despair, and walk together, church and state, pulpit and parliament, faith and policy towards the dawn.

“Transformation is not the burden of one arm of society, nor the privilege of a select few. It is a covenant of partnership. As St. Paul declares: ‘We are co-workers in God’s service; you are God’s field, God’s building.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, said the Catholic Church had played key roles all over the world in fighting injustice, enthroning democratic governance and placing the welfare of the people at the centre of her policies.

He said his administration had invested heavily in lifting people out of poverty, especially the poor and vulnerable persons and to improve their living conditions.

He enumerated several intervention programmes initiated by his government, and called for the continued support of the church in delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

The conference had in attendance the Apostolic Nuncio and representative of the Pope, Most Rev. Michael Francis Crotty, Catholic bishops from all over Nigeria and other Catholic faithful, members of the National Assembly, politicians and the worshippers from all parts of the country.

IVF: Catholic Church tasks FG on immorality, exploitation, health risk by fertility clinics

Also speaking on the occasion, President of CBCN, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, condemned the proliferation of fertility clinics in Nigeria, urging government to tackle the immorality, exploitation and health risk associated with the businesses practice of in vitro fertilizer, IVF.

He lamented that the proliferation of fertility clinics was induced by a growing number of couples seeking to have children through assisted reproductive technique.

He said: “In vitro fertilization presents a major and popular kind of assisted reproductive technology. It is notable that providers of IVF practice embryo transfer resulting in multiple pregnancies with prospective mothers risking their health and that of their children.

“Why many IVF clinics in the country are run by competent professionals, it is of major concern that many others are manned by unqualified and unlicenced practitioners, making clients who patronise them risk financial exploitation, medical complications, permanent infertility and even death.

“This situation urgently calls for government’s regulation and ethical guidelines. It is also worrisome that due to the prevailing harsh economic situation in the country, many young Nigerian ladies, especially university students, are donating their eggs to fertility clinics for IVF treatments which no doubt gives hope to couples facing fertility challenges.

“In return for harvesting of their eggs, they’re given peanuts by these clinics without being aware of the short and long term effects of these risky procedures.

Catholics forbidden on IVF

“It is no less worrisome that Catholics who sell their eggs or sperms as commodities to fertility clinics and IVF procedures as well as those who seek IVF treatments seem to do so without being aware of the moral implications of their choices.

“It is, therefore, important to draw their attention to the teaching of the magisterial home of the church which considers IVF gravely immoral. Apart from its separation of the unitive and procreative aspects of the Marital Act, a separation the Church considers sinful, IVF involves the creation of multiple embryos with some discarded, some frozen, some used for research which the Church also considers morally wrong.

“The Church teaches that each human being and each human embryo has inherent dignity and a right to life and opposes any procedure that commodifies or leads to its disposal or uses it for experimentation.”